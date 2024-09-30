Bingo! Tedhe Medhe Releases Pujo Special Song ‘Rockanjali’

This Durga Puja, Bingo! Tedhe Medhe pays a heartfelt tribute to 50 glorious years of Bengali rock music. The brand released the ‘Rockanjali’ song, composed and performed by renowned Bengali rock musicians: Siddhartha Sankar Roy (Siddhu) & Avijit Burman (Pota) from Cactus, Gaurab Chatterjee (Gabu) from Lakkhichara, and Anindya Chatterjee from Chandrabindoo. This musical tribute from Bingo! Tedhe Medhe not only celebrates the cultural significance of Bengali rock but also highlights the power of friendships and bonding, themes that resonate deeply with the spirit of Durga Puja.

The ‘Rockanjali’ song encapsulates the essence of Bengali rock, while simultaneously inspiring a new generation of music lovers. It stands as a tribute to the genre’s profound impact on Bengali art and culture, offering a powerful reflection of the past 50 years.

In a move to inspire and connect with their core consumers, Bingo! Tedhe Medhe also launched the ‘Rockanjali’ contest, offering a platform for young, talented musicians to showcase their skills and pay homage to the legacy of Bengali rock during Durga Puja. The contest received entries from over 120 students across colleges in Kolkata, all competing fiercely for a chance to be among the top 15 bands. These finalists will take the stage at some of the city’s most iconic Durga Puja pandals during the festival, giving them a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform in front of thousands. For the first time ever, Kolkata will experience a ‘Concert on wheels’ as part of the ‘Rockanjali Pujo Tour.’ Over the course of six consecutive days, from Chaturthi to Navami, the tour will visit six renowned Durga Puja pandals across the city, spreading the energy of Bangla rock far and wide.

Speaking about the theme song, Mr. Suresh Chand, VP & Head of Marketing, Snacks, Noodles and Pasta, ITC Foods “With Rockanjali, Bingo! Tedhe Medhe wanted to create something truly special for this Durga Puja. Our song honours the rich legacy of Bengali rock music while giving young, emerging talent a platform to shine. Through the Rockanjali Pujo Tour and contest, Bingo! Tedhe Medhe is excited to connect with the youth and foster the next generation of rockstars during one of Kolkata’s most iconic festivals.”

Renowned singer and composer Anindya Chatterjee from Chandrabindoo commented, “Bengali rock has always been about expressing the deepest emotions of our people—our struggles, our joy, our friendships. The Rockanjali song, created in collaboration with Bingo! Tedhe Medhe, is a tribute to the spirit of Bengali rock and to the fans who have kept it alive for 50 years. It’s an honour to be part of this project with so many iconic voices.”

By blending music, culture, and competition, Bingo! Tedhe Medhe’s Rockanjali is set to provide a unique experience that will resonate with the city’s cultural routes, creating a lasting impact. The song will serve as a gateway for the next generation of musicians, setting the stage for Bengal’s future rock stars.