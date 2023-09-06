BIOFACH INDIA 2023: India’s Most Focused Event for Organic, Natural Products and Millets Set to Held from 6-8 September

After 14 years of success, the 15th edition of BIOFACH INDIA is set to take place at India Expo Centre (IEML), Greater Noida, Delhi-NCR from September 6 – 8.

Exploring sustainable solutions at BIOFACH INDIA 2023, India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida

Organized by NuernbergMesse India in collaboration with APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority), the event Co-located with Natural Expo India 2023 and Millets India 2023 is expected to bring leading organic, natural and millets companies together under a common roof.

BIOFACH INDIA is the platform where the entire organic industry converges annually as a meeting place for government bodies, cooperatives, farmers, manufacturers, sellers, new entrants and aspirants to showcase latest products, innovations, engage in business and forge stronger connections while shaping the trends for the future.

This three-day exclusive event has a primary objective of providing a dedicated platform for manufacturers, distributors and suppliers of natural food and beauty products and Millets India and will host many new specialty and artisanal products across F&B, health, lifestyle and nutrition segments to provide the right platform to connect with buyers and discover new products.

Various national and international speakers of repute will be part of the conference program and panel discussions that will also witness participation from 200+ exhibiting companies from various verticals such as food, beverages, grains, spices, pulses, dairy products, natural care and wellness, millets etc.

The expo will also witness several prominent states of India along with the Government Boards like Spices Board, Tea Board, Coffee Board and Coconut Board displaying their organic / natural produce by way of organized pavilions.

The exhibition is supported by leading International and National stakeholders – International Federation of Organic Agriculture Movement (IFOAM), International Competence Centre of Organic Agriculture (ICCOA), Organic Farmers Association of India (OFAI), Association of the Indian Organic Industries (AIOI), Association of Herbal and Nutraceutical Manufacturers of India (AHNMI), and Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR).

Over the years, the show has received an overwhelming response, as it has now became “the” meeting place for pioneers and newcomers seeking to network, gain business opportunities and exchange ideas.

Visitors, who are looking to launch a new product, connect with top buyers, increase awareness of your brand, or tap into the latest natural trends can look forward to a diverse range of products on display, an engaging knowledge programme, business matchmaking, networking opportunities and special highlights.

Sonia Prashar, Managing Director and Chairperson of the Board, NuernbergMesse India, said, “India presents a lucrative and emerging market for organic food and beverages. The growing health consciousness and a preference for healthy, clean and organic products, has led to a surge in the demand. The government and other important stakeholders have been pushing to bring awareness along with various other supportive measures at all levels of production, including monetary incentives to farmers, FPOs, and entrepreneurs. BIOFACH INDIA is at the core of this major shift as it is the platform that channelizes industry discussions, innovations, trends and lays the foundation for the next course of actions whilst serving as a sourcing point for the entire organic industry.”

