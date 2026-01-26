DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Biomaterials Market is projected to grow from about USD 48.36 billion in 2025 to USD 68.93 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.3%. Browse 908 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 663 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Biomaterials Market – Global Forecast to 2030” Biomaterials Market Size & Forecast:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: [email protected]
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg SOURCE MarketsandMarkets
- Market Size Available for Years: 2024–2030
- 2025 Market Size: USD 48.36 billion
- 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 68.93 billion
- CAGR (2025–2030): 7.3%
- Metallic biomaterials are projected to show the highest CAGR of 7.6% between 2025 and 2030.
- The orthopaedic segment is expected to dominate the global biomaterials market in 2024 with a CAGR of 34.9%.
- The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing regional segment with a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.
