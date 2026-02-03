Milestone validates the clinical potential of BSI-082 as a synergistic combination partner for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and reinforces Biosion’s “In Global, For Global” collaboration strategy. NEWARK, Del. and NANJING, China, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Biosion, Inc. (“Biosion”), a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative antibody-based therapeutics, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 1a/1b Investigator-Initiated Trial (IIT) evaluating BSI-082, a highly differentiated, fully human anti-SIRPα monoclonal antibody. The study is sponsored by and being conducted at the Mays Cancer Center, a National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated Cancer Center and part of The University of Texas at San Antonio’s Health Science Center. This clinical milestone highlights the medical community’s strong interest in Biosion’s oncology assets and follows the company’s recent transformative partnership with Aclaris Therapeutics for its immunology portfolio. Collaborating to Unlock Innate Immunity BSI-082 is engineered to block the CD47-SIRPα “don’t eat me” signal, a critical checkpoint tumor cells use to evade macrophage phagocytosis. Unlike other candidates in the class, BSI-082 was designed using Biosion’s proprietary H³ Antibody Discovery Platform to overcome historical development challenges. Key differentiators of BSI-082 include:
- Broad Population Coverage: High-affinity binding to SIRPα variants V1, V2, and V8, covering >90% of the human population.
- Superior Safety Profile: Engineered Fc domain minimizes binding to red blood cells (RBCs) and platelets, significantly reducing the risk of anemia and thrombocytopenia often seen with anti-CD47 therapies.
- Preserved T-Cell Function: No binding to SIRPγ, ensuring that adaptive immune responses remain active and uninhibited.
- Phase 1a: Will establish the Recommended Dose for Expansion (RDE) of BSI-082 as a monotherapy.
- Phase 1b: Will evaluate BSI-082 in combination with trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) in patients with HER2-positive solid tumors. Preclinical data has demonstrated that SIRPα blockade can synergistically enhance the antitumor activity of ADCs by promoting antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP).
