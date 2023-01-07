Bipasha Basu Kisses Daughter Devi Nimble Feet, Gets Emotional Via Caption on Her Birthday- WATCH News

Bipasha Basu shared an adorable birthday video of kissing her Daughter Devi Singh Basu’s tiny feet. The actress captioned it ‘God Gave me the Best gift’. Watch viral clip below.

Bipasha Basu Kisses Daughter Devi’s Nimble Feet, Gets Emotional Via Caption on Her Birthday- WATCH

On Saturday, 7th January Bollywood’s stellar actress Bipasha Basu turned 44. The diva celebrated her birthday by posting a sweet, adorable video with her precious daughter Devi Basu Singh. The cute Instagram reel has won the Internet once again.

Bipasha Basu took to Instagram Reels and posted a video of kissing her daughter Devi’s tiny feet. Even though the faces were obscured in the video, The adorable mother-daughter duo can be seen in blue and pink outfits. Sharing the reel, Bipasha captioned it “God gave me the best gift – my daughter Devi, after my first best gift, the love of my life – my husband Karan Singh Grover… Luckiest girl in the world.” To her caption, Bipasha added the hashtags ‘it’s my birthday, ‘new mommy’, ‘grateful’, and ‘blessed’.

The video was loved and showered with birthday wishes by so many fans as well as Bollywood celebs. Reality TV personality Malaika Arora commented, “Awwwww.” Singer Sophie Choudry wrote, “Happy bday love.” ”Happy Family, God Bless”, ”Happy Birthday my Favourite Actress”, Fans wrote.

Check Out This Video:

Meanwhile, Karan Singh Grover penned down a heart-touching note for his wifey Bipasha Basu on her birthday. It read “Wish you a very very very happy birthday my love! May every moment of your life be filled with joy, may your light shine brighter with each passing day, may all your dreams come true. It’s absolutely the best day of the year! Love you more than I can say. Happy happy happy birthday my sweet baby love! You are my everything!” Bipasha commented on his post, “You are my life’s biggest gift and now our baby girl Devi. Thank you for loving me so much.”

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announced the birth of their daughter via a sweet Instagram post. On November 12, they shared a photo of their daughter’s feet and revealed her name ‘Devi Basu Singh’.



