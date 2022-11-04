Every person has a special trait that distinguishes them from others and so do people who are born in November. Here’s the numerological prediction for those who are born this month and a quick tip to enhance their luck.

Numerology: Birthday Prediction For People Born in November And Lucky Tip

Numerology Tip for November borns: Hello November Born! Proactively plan your year and align your aura energy to the cosmic energy of the universe to grab opportunities. The presence of ‘11’ in the number of months blesses the November born with an innate ability to sense the upcoming time. Let us peep into the near future of November born based on the Karm Positioning System (KPS) and Numerology Positioning System (NPS) of NumroVani.

Number 1 (If you cut the cake on the 1, 10, 19, and 28 of November): The coming year will need you to focus on executing your plans during the previous year. The year also talks about welcoming new growth paths in the professional domain.

Luck Enhancing Tip: You should keep a maroon hanky with you during the year. Also, you can chant ‘Ram Gayatri Mantra’ during the year. Number 2 (If you cut the cake on the 2, 11, 20, and 29 of November): The coming year is a time to welcome new beginnings and opportunities in life. The year also symbolizes being patient with one thing and grabbing the opportunity.

Luck Enhancing Tip: You should keep a hanky of pink colour with you. Also, you can chant ‘Moon Gayatri Mantra’ during the year. Number 3 (If you cut the cake on the 3, 12, 21, and 30 of November): The coming year will demand you to strike a balance between emotion and mind. The year will be very active from emotional and personal aspects of life.

Luck Enhancing Tip: You can keep a hanky of white colour with you during the year. Also, if possible, try to install drinking water equipment at a needy place. Number 4 (If you cut the cake on the 4, 13, 22, and 31 of November): The coming year will be a year of new skill development and learning. The year will also make your travel and acquire new skills.

Luck Enhancing Tip: You can keep a yellow hanky with you during the year. Also, this is a year to involve self in imparting one’s skills to the needy. Number 5 (If you cut the cake on the 5, 14, and 23 of November): The coming year for you is going to be a year which will test your resilience and patience. This year suggests you be patient and focus on your own strengths and avoid taking unwanted risks.

Luck Enhancing Tip: You can keep a light blue hanky with you during the year. Also, this is a year to meditate on 432 Hz of music for 14 mins daily. Number 6 (If you cut the cake on the 6, 15, and 24 of November): The coming year will reward you with name, fame and growth in every aspect of life. The coming year will give you fruits from previous efforts.

Luck Enhancing Tip: You can keep a green colour hanky with you. Also, this is a year to meditate on 528 Hz for 15 mins daily. Number 7 (If you cut the cake on the 7, 16, and 25 of November): The coming year will rechristen your older time and reconnect to some old friends. The year will also reward you with new beginnings in your personal and professional life.

Luck Enhancing Tip: You can keep a hanky of light green colour during the year. Also, one can involve self in gardening. Number 8 (If you cut the cake on the 8, 17, and 26 of November): The coming year will be a year of ‘self-introspection’ and ‘self-realization. During the year, you will devote yourself to learning something new.

Luck Enhancing Tip: You can keep a brown hanky with you during the year. Also, one can do some volunteering in a religious place on regular basis. Number 9 (If you cut the cake on the 9, 18, and 27 of November): The coming year will keep you busy with unwanted stuff. This is time to put a caution on mindful thought vs overthinking.

Luck Enhancing Tip: Take regular breaks to a natural hilly place. Also, one can do volunteering at some old age homes.

Happy November!



