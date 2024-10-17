Home

Bishnoi allegations: India exposes Canada’s desperation

Nijjar was shot and killed last year in a suburb of Vancouver which stirred up diplomatic tensions between India and Canada. In May, the Canadian police charged three men with first-degree murder for the killing.

On the same day that India and Canada expelled many of each other’s diplomats due to a heated dispute over an extrajudicial killing, the Canadian police, at a press briefing, made another shocking claim, according to the Financial Times (FT). They accused representatives from the Indian government of having ties with one of the country’s most infamous criminals, Lawrence Bishnoi, and his gang. At the briefing, however, no specific details were provided.

An Indian official, speaking anonymously to FT, criticized Canada on Tuesday for making vague accusations and expecting India to deny them, possibly referring to the claims about Bishnoi. Meanwhile, officials in Canada and the US are looking into accusations that India, the world’s largest democracy, may be involved in overseas assassinations. India’s Western allies see it as an important partner in countering China.

On Monday night (October 14), in Ottawa, Brigitte Gauvin, an assistant commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, stated that “organized crime elements” were being used against Sikh Canadians, such as Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who had advocated for an ‘independent’ state of ‘Khalistan’ in Punjab. Gauvin specifically mentioned the Bishnoi gang. Nijjar was shot and killed last year in a suburb of Vancouver which stirred up diplomatic tensions between India and Canada. In May, the Canadian police charged three men with first-degree murder for the killing.

The same day, India dismissed Canada’s claims as “ridiculous” and expelled six diplomats shortly after Canada deported six Indians, including Sanjay Verma, the high commissioner. India stated that its diplomats had left due to concerns for their safety. Canada’s foreign minister, Mélanie Joly, said the six individuals were considered “persons of interest” in connection with the killing of Nijjar.

This means they are being closely looked at as part of the investigation into the incident. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that the Canadian police had uncovered strong evidence linking Indian government “agents” to actions that posed a “serious threat to public safety”. Meanwhile, the Modi government has accused Canada of sheltering extremist Sikhs and criminals within its diaspora community.

IN JAIL FOR THE PAST 10 YEARS

The 31-year-old Bishnoi, was already well-known to many people in India. He was born in 1993 near the Pakistan border, in Punjab, a key region from where many people migrate to such countries as Canada, the US and UK. He has been in prison for the past 10 years, charged in several criminal cases. Currently jailed in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he has been accused by the police in Punjab, Mumbai and other places of continuing to plan extortion, murder and other crimes while in prison.

Bishnoi has faced charges in over 36 cases, with some still awaiting judgment. He has also been found guilty of serious crimes, including attempting to commit murder and carrying illegal weapons. Reports, often quoting anonymous police sources, have linked him and his 700-member gang to shootings and other crimes. He has given interviews from prison, raising suspicions that he may have access to phones or other devices while behind bars.

Bishnoi’s name often appears in Indian tabloids, and this was the second time this week that he had made headlines across the country. On Sunday (October 13), a member of his gang claimed responsibility for the deadly shooting of Baba Siddique, a politician known for his close connections with Bollywood film stars in Mumbai.

GURPATWANT CASE IN THE US

In a separate case in the US, federal prosecutors have charged an Indian citizen, Nikhil Gupta, with planning a “murder-for-hire scheme” targeting Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a US-based Sikh separatist. The alleged plot was supposedly “foiled” before it could be carried out. The authorities alleged the plan had been organized by an Indian official. Gupta has denied the charges and the case has raised concerns in Washington.

On Monday, the US State Department announced that an Indian inquiry committee would visit Washington starting Tuesday to look into the alleged murder plot. While India has denied any role in Nijjar’s killing and the alleged plot against Gurpatwant Singh, experts believe India’s decision to investigate the second case shows how much importance it gives to maintaining good relations with the US.

On Tuesday, the Indian media widely covered Canada’s allegations linking the Bishnoi gang to crimes in Canada. However, India Today dismissed it as an “old claim”. Bishnoi and his gang have been linked to other violent crimes in India. In April this year, when gunmen fired shots outside Bollywood star Salman Khan’s home, the country’s media tied Bishnoi to the incident. Although he did not claim responsibility for the act, he had earlier been recorded on video making threats against Khan, stating he would “certainly kill him”.

RAJASTHAN BLACK BUCK CASE

In 1998, Salman Khan was found guilty of hunting two black buck in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, a protected antelope species. The Bishnoi community, known for practising vegetarianism, considers the black buck a sacred animal.

In 2022, Bishnoi’s name came up in the assassination of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. His gang took responsibility for the shooting, but Bishnoi did not. Although he and others were charged, Bishnoi has denied any involvement in the murder.

(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)











