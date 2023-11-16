Bisleri Elevates its Brand Love Story Nationwide with Tiger 3

Building on the resounding success of the limited-edition packs with the blockbuster movie Jawan, Bisleri is proud to unveil its latest partnership with the much-anticipated Bollywood movie, Tiger 3, featuring superstar Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif, Directed By Maneesh Sharma & Produced By Aditya Chopra. The exclusive Bisleri X Tiger 3 limited-edition packs will showcase the charismatic duo Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. It will be available in a diverse range of sizes, catering to all preferences, including 250ML, 500ML, 1 Litre, 2 Litres, and 5 Litres.

Bisleri x Tiger3

Commenting on the association, Tushar Malhotra, Head of Marketing at Bisleri InternationalPvt. Ltd., said, “Bisleri’s limited edition partnership with Tiger 3 features Bollywood icons Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif which is part of our strategy to create excitement and in the moment conversations with our consumers to create brand love.”

Bisleris association with Tiger 3 is an ode to the Bollywood cinematic grandeur, celebrating the movie in its magnificent form. These limited-edition packs will be promoted nationwide, encompassing both general and modern trade outlets. Also, it will be available online through the Bisleri @Doorstep App.

About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the countrys largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. It offers the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water. The premium category of beverage, Vedica offers a daily dose of health through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water and a low-calories, sugar-free alternative with carbonation – Vedica Himalayan Sparkling Water. Further, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated soft drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Pop, Rev, Limonata and Spyci Jeera. All these products are available on the e-commerce platform – Bisleri @Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.