Bisleri International Collaborates with Ministry of Education (GOI) for the Initiative, Special Campaign 4.0 ‘Workspace Beautification Initiative’

In a significant move towards promoting sustainability and adopting the principles of a circular economy, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Government of India, installed recycled plastic benches at Shastri Bhawan premises. Under Education Ministry, Government of India’s Special Campaign 4.0 – ‘Workplace Beautification Initiative’ this effort underscores the shared commitment of Public Private Partnership to environmental responsibility by creating a sustainable and welcoming workspace.

The inaugural ceremony was presided by Shri Sanjay Kumar, IAS, Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India along with Mr. Angelo George, CEO of Bisleri International in the presence of Additional Secretary and Joint Secretaries of the Department.

Shri Sanjay Kumar, IAS, Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India, addressing the gathering, emphasized the significance of the project, “This is a significant step towards achieving our vision of a sustainable future and integrating it into our everyday operations. The Ministry of Education, in partnership with Bisleri, is leading by example in adopting eco-friendly solutions and championing the circular economy.”

Mr. Angelo George, CEO of Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., reinforced the company’s commitment to sustainability, stating, “We are honored to collaborate with the Ministry of Education on this significant initiative. This endeavor closely aligns with the mission of Swachh Bharat, integrating environmental responsibility into every facet of our operations and creating a lasting, positive impact. This campaign underscores our shared commitment to environmental stewardship by transforming workplaces into sustainable environments that inspire employees and foster a greener future for all.”

The event featured eco-friendly benches and tables made from recycled plastic, as well as plastic collection banks to encourage responsible waste management. The benches, crafted from recycled materials, were embellished with paintings by Mouth and Foot Painting Artists (MFPA) in recognition of their creativity. Additionally, the corridors of Shastri Bhavan were adorned with the artworks of these artists, celebrating both inclusivity and creativity.

