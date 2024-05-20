Bisleri International’s Environmental Initiatives Yield Remarkable Outcomes, Over 14,245 Citizens Participated Across 13 Cities in India

In its commitment to environmental conservation, Bisleri International organized a series of impactful events across India around World Earth Day. In line with the United Nations 8 sustainable development goals (SDGs), including Quality Education (SDG 4), Clean Water and Sanitation (SDG 6), Sustainable Cities and Communities (SDG 11), Responsible Consumption and Production (SDG 12), Climate Action (SDG 13), Life Below Water (SDG 14), Life on Land (SDG 15), and Partnerships for the Goals (SDG 17), these initiatives encompassed awareness sessions, plastic collection drives, tree plantation campaigns, and beach clean-ups.

These drives and campaigns were conducted across 13 cities namely New Delhi, Noida, Chandigarh, Kargil, Jaipur, Gurugram, Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pondicherry, Coimbatore, Vishakhapatnam. To maximize the impact, Bisleri collaborated with various recyclers, educational institutions and 16 non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

K Ganesh, Director CSR & Public Affairs, Bisleri International, highlighted the collaborative nature of their initiatives, stating, “Through our coordinated efforts and strategic alliances, weve achieved milestones in our commitment to environmental sustainability. Partnering with NGOs, recyclers and educational Institutions enabled us to extend our reach and foster a collective commitment to environmental stewardship. By involving people across the country, we were able to foster a culture of responsible waste management and environmental protection in addition to conserving ecosystems.”

1,925 Saplings were planted in eight cities, enriching urban greenery, and promoting environmental sustainability. Through partnerships with recyclers, educational institutes, and NGOs, 22.699 MT of used plastic was collected from 13 cities, contributing to cleaner surroundings and the protection of ecosystems.

Efforts were made to clean up beaches, preserving marine habitats and promoting responsible waste disposal. 82 events and awareness sessions were conducted to educate more than 14,245 citizens, about the importance of environmental conservation. 38.59 metric tonnes of carbon emissions were reduced. 412.448 kiloliters of water were saved, 131.067 megawatt-hour (MWH) of energy was saved and landfill space of 18386.6 cubic feet was eliminated and 58.814 kiloliters of oil was saved.

