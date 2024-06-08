Home

BIZARRE! Man Chops Off His Finger After NDA’s Victory; Offers It At Temple In Chhattisgarh

A 30-year-old man chopped off his finger on and offered it at a Kali temple on June 4 after NDA alliance won the general elections. The incident took place in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur and the man was identified as Durgesh Pandey.

Man Chopped Off His Finger: A bizarre incident has surfaced from Chhattisgarh, where a man chopped off his finger after the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) victory in the Lok Sabha polls and offered it to Goddess Kali at a temple in Balrampur. The man, identified as Durgesh Pandey, a BJP supporter, became tense and went into depression after seeing that the Congress party was leading in the initial trends of the general elections. Devoted to Goddess Kali, Durgesh went to the goddess’s temple and prayed for the BJP’s victory.

After coming from the temple when Pandey saw that the saffron party is leading and the NDA alliance is crossing the majority mark 272, he again went to goddess Kali temple and chopped his left hand’s finger, offering it to the goddess.

He then tied the hand with a cloth to stop the bleeding, However, it only worsened over time. when the bleeding didn’t stop, his family took him to Community Health Centre in Samari.

The medical staff at the centre immediately provided emergency first aid and referred Durgesh to the Ambikapur Medical College.

At Ambikapur Medical College, doctors immediately performed an operation to stop the bleeding.

Unfortunately, the doctors were unable to reattach the severed part of the finger due to the prolonged delay.

Pandey is alright and his condition is now stable and out of danger.

“I was disturbed to see the Congress leading in the initial trends. The Congress supporters were very excited. I visited the Kali temple in my village, which the entire village has faith in. I also had faith in it and made a vow,” India Today quoted Pandey as saying.

“When the BJP was winning the elections that evening, I went to the temple, chopped my finger and offered it. The BJP will now form the government, but I would have been more happy if they (NDA) crossed the 400 mark,” he added.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

During the fierce competition of the recent election, the NDA emerged victorious, winning 293 of the 543 contested Lok Sabha seats. Their success was bolstered by their alliances with parties such as TDP, led by N Chandrababu Naidu, and JD(U), led by Nitish Kumar. This collective support propelled them over the majority mark, pushing them to victory. In an unexpected turn of events, the Opposition INDIA bloc displayed commendable performance as well, securing 234 seats.

Narendra Modi, geared up for his historic third term, is set for his swearing-in as the Prime Minister this Sunday evening. The upcoming grand ceremony, rumoured to have a host of foreign emissaries gracing the occasion, holds promise of a majestic spectacle.







