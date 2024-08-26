BIZARRE! Rampur Man Issued Challan For Driving Car Without Helmet

Home

News

BIZARRE! Rampur Man Issued Challan By Noida Police For Driving Car Without Helmet

The Police further told him that if he fails to pay the amount then he will have to appear in court.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

File

New Delhi: A few errors and small mistakes are a part of our daily lives, especially official work like the government agencies that are responsible for maintaining, manning vehicular traffic and making sure that the roads are safe.

As we talked about errors and small mistakes, a rather bizarre case has been reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district where a man, driving a car, was reportedly slapped with a fine of Rs 1000 by the Noida Police.

His fault, he was driving a car, a four-wheeler, without a helmet!

The man behind the wheel, Tushar Saxena, claims that he has never been to Gautam Buddh Nagar in his car and to make the matters harrowing for him, being charged with a penalty of Rs 1,000 by Noida Police for driving a car without a helmet.

Tushar Saxena initially received a text message informing him about the fine but he overlooked it, thinking it to be a mistake. However, the matter took a serious turn when the message was followed by an email and another message.

Saxena lives in Rampur district, some 200 km from Noida. He contacted the traffic police and was told that he was fined for driving his car without a helmet.

The Police further told him that if he fails to pay the amount then he will have to appear in court.

“The challan was issued on November 9, 2023. If you are violating traffic rules, then it is common to receive a fine but that is not my case. I have never driven my car to the NCR area. And if there’s any rule that says we have to wear a helmet inside a car, then the authorities must give this to me in writing,” argued Saxena.

Now, he has appealed to the Noida traffic police to investigate and settle this matter.











