Bizarre Video: Mannequins In Kabul Masked And Hooded Under Taliban Rule – WATCH

Several images from shops in Afghanistan have surfaced on social media. In the bizarre video, the mannequins at the women dress shops are seen masked and hooded. Watch video.

Bizarre Video: Mannequins at women’s dress Shops in Kabul, were seen wrapped under plastic bags. Their faces were covered with aluminum foil. Afghanistan is currently under Taliban Rule. Now, several images from shops in Afghanistan have surfaced on social media. The bizarre sight of these hooded mannequins have left people speechless. Have a look.



