Bizom Acquires Rhythm 2.0 Sales Route Optimizer, Boosting Retail Sales Efficiency

Bizom, the leading platform for comprehensive Route to Market solutions, has acquired Rhythm 2.0 Sales Route Optimizer, also known as Beat Planner. This acquisition aligns with Bizom’s commitment to enhance brands’ distribution efficiency.

Developed by Algorhythm, a Pune-based company renowned for its supply chain optimization products, Rhythm 2.0 Sales Route Optimizer is a boon for travelling sales professionals.

There are around 5 crore people employed across India through 1.5 crore mom-and-pop stores. As the threat of quick commerce looms large in the urban centres, digitisation can support the traditional retailers. With 6 lakh on-ground sales force, and 1.5 lakh sales people on Bizom, this acquisition can help a lot of people.

“This acquisition is in-line with our ambition to further expand Bizoms capabilities and consolidate with like-minded solutions in the RTM tech space,” Lalit Bhise, CEO, Bizom.

Beat Planner’s impressive clientele, includes leaders from various verticals of the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. This festive season, brands can plan better and bring smiles to more faces without burning a lot of fuel. Thanks to Bizom and Algorhythm.

About Bizom

Bizom is a leading provider of Sales Force Automation (SFA) and Distribution Management platform empowering retail brands to streamline distribution and drive growth. Bizom manages over 600 brands, with 6 lakh SKUs across 50+ geographies globally.

For further information log on to www.bizom.com, or write to Bizom at marketing@bizom.com.