Sunday, December 4, 2022
HomeNationalBIZZARE Twin Sisters Marry Same Man In Solapur Police Complaint Filed Video...
National

BIZZARE Twin Sisters Marry Same Man In Solapur Police Complaint Filed Video Inside

admin
By admin
0
48


In a bizarre incident, a pair of identical twin sisters from Mumbai married a man from Solapur in Maharashtra on Friday.

BIZZARE, Twin Sisters, Solapur, Video Inside, Viral, identical twin sisters, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Atul Awtade, Akluj, Malshiras Taluka, Solapur, Maharashtra, social media
BIZZARE! Twin Sisters Marry Same Man In Solapur, Police Complaint Filed | Video Inside

Viral: In a bizarre incident, a pair of identical twin sisters from Mumbai married a man from Solapur in Maharashtra on Friday. Videos of the wedding were posted online and quickly went viral following which a police complaint was filed over the “triangular union”. The identical twin sisters, who work as IT engineers in Mumbai, married the same man, Atul Awtade, on Friday in Akluj, Malshiras Taluka, Solapur District, Maharashtra. It is reported that the marriage took place with the consent of the family of Pinky and Rinky and the groom’s family.

Even though it is a consensual act, people on social media are speculating about the legality and morality of this marriage.

WHY DID PINKY AND RINKY MARRY ATUL?

It is being reported that the twin sisters and Atul had lived together in the same home since they were young, hence the two sisters made the decision to marry

GROOM BOOKED BY POLICE

Solapur police have booked Atul Awtade. “A non-cognizable offences case under IPC section 494 registered against one Atul Awtade for marrying twin sisters together on December 2. The wedding took place in Akluj town,” said SP Solapur Shirish Sardeshpande.




Published Date: December 4, 2022 7:08 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
IND vs BAN 1st ODI: Bangladesh Beat India By 1 Wicket in Thrilling Encounter
Next article
UAAP: Schonny Winston says he has torn–not strained–calf as he watches La Salle exit from stands
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
48
Previous article
IND vs BAN 1st ODI: Bangladesh Beat India By 1 Wicket in Thrilling Encounter
Next article
UAAP: Schonny Winston says he has torn–not strained–calf as he watches La Salle exit from stands
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677