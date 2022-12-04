In a bizarre incident, a pair of identical twin sisters from Mumbai married a man from Solapur in Maharashtra on Friday.

BIZZARE! Twin Sisters Marry Same Man In Solapur, Police Complaint Filed | Video Inside

Viral: In a bizarre incident, a pair of identical twin sisters from Mumbai married a man from Solapur in Maharashtra on Friday. Videos of the wedding were posted online and quickly went viral following which a police complaint was filed over the “triangular union”. The identical twin sisters, who work as IT engineers in Mumbai, married the same man, Atul Awtade, on Friday in Akluj, Malshiras Taluka, Solapur District, Maharashtra. It is reported that the marriage took place with the consent of the family of Pinky and Rinky and the groom’s family.

Even though it is a consensual act, people on social media are speculating about the legality and morality of this marriage.

WHY DID PINKY AND RINKY MARRY ATUL?

It is being reported that the twin sisters and Atul had lived together in the same home since they were young, hence the two sisters made the decision to marry

GROOM BOOKED BY POLICE

Solapur police have booked Atul Awtade. “A non-cognizable offences case under IPC section 494 registered against one Atul Awtade for marrying twin sisters together on December 2. The wedding took place in Akluj town,” said SP Solapur Shirish Sardeshpande.



