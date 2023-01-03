BJLP MLA Laxman Jagtap’s Funeral LIVE: Maharashtra CM To Visit Hospital Shortly For ‘Antim Darshan’
Pimpri Chinchwad: BJP MLA from Pimpri-Chinchwad, Laxman Jagtap died Tuesday morning after a protracted illness at a private hospital in Baner. He was 59. He was suffering from cancer and undergoing treatment for a long time, a family member said. The last rites will be performed today at 7 PM, a family member said. Jagtap is regarded by many as the man behind the rise of the Pimpri Chinchwad constituency.
A Look At Laxman Jagtap’s Illustrious Political Career
- Jagtap was a three-time MLA from the Chinchwad Assembly seat.
- Jagtap was first elected as a Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation corporator two decades ago.
- He became the mayor of Pimpri-Chinchwad in 2000.
- He was subsequently elected as the PCMC standing committee chairman.
- In 2004, Jagtap got elected as a member of the Legislative Council despite contesting as an Independent candidate in the Pune self-government constituency.
- After becoming an MLC in 2004, Jagtap became an MLA in 2009 from the newly-formed Chinchwad constituency.
He had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from the Maval constituency but was defeated by Shiv Sena candidate Shrirang Barne.
- Jagtap was elected as MLA for the third time in the 2019 elections.
