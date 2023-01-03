BJLP MLA Laxman Jagtap’s Funeral LIVE: Maharashtra CM To Visit Hospital Shortly For ‘Antim Darshan’

Read Time: 1 Minute, 3 Second





Pimpri Chinchwad: BJP MLA from Pimpri-Chinchwad, Laxman Jagtap died Tuesday morning after a protracted illness at a private hospital in Baner. He was 59. He was suffering from cancer and undergoing treatment for a long time, a family member said. The last rites will be performed today at 7 PM, a family member said. Jagtap is regarded by many as the man behind the rise of the Pimpri Chinchwad constituency.

A Look At Laxman Jagtap’s Illustrious Political Career

Jagtap was a three-time MLA from the Chinchwad Assembly seat. Jagtap was first elected as a Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation corporator two decades ago. He became the mayor of Pimpri-Chinchwad in 2000. He was subsequently elected as the PCMC standing committee chairman. In 2004, Jagtap got elected as a member of the Legislative Council despite contesting as an Independent candidate in the Pune self-government constituency. After becoming an MLC in 2004, Jagtap became an MLA in 2009 from the newly-formed Chinchwad constituency.

He had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from the Maval constituency but was defeated by Shiv Sena candidate Shrirang Barne. Jagtap was elected as MLA for the third time in the 2019 elections.





Source link

About Post Author admin oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net https://www.thetimesofbengal.com