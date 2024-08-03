Home

BJP Ally Chirag Paswan Bats For Caste Census, Says Will Challenge SC Order On SC/ST Sub-Classification

Chirag Paswan said he is in favour of conducting a caste census– which is being vociferously demanded by the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi during the ongoing Monsoon session of the Parliament.

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan Saturday said he was in favour of a nationwide caste census and declared his party will challenge the recent Supreme Court verdict which allows states to create sub-groups within Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to carve another slice out of the 15 percent quota.

Addressing a presser in Bihar capital Patna, Paswan said he supports the caste census– which is being vociferously demanded by the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi during the ongoing Monsoon session of the Parliament– but asserted that the findings of such a census “must not be made public”.

Asked about the Supreme Court order allowing states to create sub-groups within Dalits and other reserved categories, Chirag Paswan said his party opposes the verdict and will appeal against it in the apex court.

“Our party will go for an appeal requesting the apex court to review its recent judgement allowing sub-groups within 15 per SC quota,” the Union Minister said.

“Creamy layer cannot be allowed in SC quota. Allowing sub-groups within SC quota will not serve the purpose of uplifting the socially marginalised segment that has been a victim of the practice of untouchability,” he added.

Chirag Paswan, the son of late Ram Vilas Paswan who was regarded among the tallest Dalit leaders of the country, wondered why the “the word untouchability does not even find a mention in the apex court judgement”.

“The majority of Scheduled Caste people, even those coming from well-to-do families and having access to education, face untouchability. Therefore, allowing sub-groups within SC is not justified,” the Hajipur MP said.

Queried about the stand of LJP’s NDA partner Janata Dal (United) on the issue, Paswan declined to comment on the matter.

The JD(U) has hailed the Supreme Court order as a “vindication” of policies of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who had years ago created the “Mahadalit” category in the state.

Meanwhile, in a major swerve, Paswan said he was in favour of a caste-based census, but added that its findings should not be made public.

“I think we should have a caste census. But findings of the same must not be made public. The data collated should be used by the government for framing policies,” he said.

