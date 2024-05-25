Home

‘We Could Have Been Murdered’, Alleges BJP Candidate From West Bengal’s Jhargram After Being Attacked

Trinamool Congress has denied the allegations, saying, “The BJP nominee was threatening voters. The villagers got enraged and staged a protest.”

Jhargram: Bhartiya Janata Party’s candidate Pranat Tudu from West Bengal’s Jhargram Lok Sabha Seat was attacked on Saturday in the West Midnapore District. As per a PTI report, Tudu was heading towards the Garbeta area after hearing about the “discomforts” BJP polling agents were facing in some polling booths when a group of miscreants allegedly attacked him.

“All of a sudden, TMC goons who had blocked the roads started hurling bricks at my car. When my security personnel tried to intervene, they were injured. Two CISF jawans accompanying me received head injuries and had to be hospitalised,” said Tudu while talking to news agency PTI.

“We could have been murdered if Central forces would not have been there…We did not get any protection from the local police…Didi doesn’t want to impose CAA and make the country into Pakistan,” he alleged.

The Trinamool Congress has, however, denied the allegations, saying, “The BJP nominee was threatening voters. The villagers got enraged and staged a protest.”

Pranat Tudu is fighting against Kalipada Soren from TMC in Jhargram, a Scheduled Tribe-reserved Lok Sabha Seat. BJP has won the seat in 2019 but TMC showed complete dominance in all the assembly segments of Jhargram in 2021.

Jhargram is among the eight of 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal to undergo polling on Saturday.

West Bengal Records The Highest Voter Turnout in Phase 6 with 77.99%

The sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections for 58 parliamentary constituencies saw a cumulative voter turnout of 57.7 per cent till 5 pm, as per the data shared by the Election Commission on Saturday. According to the poll body, West Bengal recorded the highest voter turnout (77.99 per cent) followed by Jharkhand (61.41 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (52.02 per cent), Odisha (59.60 per cent), Jammu and Kashmir (51.35 per cent), Bihar (52.24 per cent), Haryana (55.93 per cent), and Delhi (53.73 per cent).

The sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls includes eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal. A total of 889 candidates are in the fray.

