BJP Candidate Mushtaq Bukhari Passes Away at 75 in Poonch

The BJP candidate Mushtaq Bukhari from constituency 88 passed away in Surankot in Poonch district on Wendesday at the age of 75.



Updated: October 2, 2024 10:45 AM IST

By ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024: BJP candidate Mushtaq Bukhari passes away in Poonch at 75
Jammu & Kashmir Elections: BJP Candidate Mushtaq Bukhari Passes Away at 75 in Poonch (Photo Credit: ANI)

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janatiya Party candidate Mushtaq Bukhari from constituency 88 passed away in Surankot in Poonch district on Wednesday at the age of 75. Kavinder Gupta, Former Deputy Chief Minister took to social media X and expressed condolences on the death of the politician. “I express my condolences on the sudden demise of BJP leader Mushtaq Bukhari ji,” his post read.

State BJP President Ravinder Raina expressed his shock at the untimely demise of the BJP leader. “Shocked & deeply pained to hear about the demise of a Political Stalwart and BJP Candidate from Surankote Assembly Constituency Jenab Sayeed Mushtaq Bukhari Sahib. This is an irreparable loss of the whole of the society in Rajouri and Poonch. I express my heartfelt condolences,” Raina said in a post on X.

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also expressed condolences on the unfortunate death on platform X. Mufti wrote “Saddened to know about the death of Syed Mushtaq Bukhari sahab. May Allah Ta’aala grant him jannat & give his family strength to bear this loss.”

In his condolence message former CM Omar Abdullah said, “Very sorry to hear about the death of senior BJP leader Mushtaq Bukhari earlier today. His death is a loss to his party & the Pahadi people whose cause he pleaded. May Allah grant him place in Jannat. My condolences to his family.”







