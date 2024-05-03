Home

INDIA Bloc Supports ‘Anti-national’ Forces; Against Lord Ram, His Values: BJP Chief Nadda’s Scathing Attack On Opp

BJP President JP Nadda has accused the INDIA bloc of being against the values of Lord Ram and his values.

New Delhi: In a fresh war of words, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda has accused the INDIA bloc members of supporting anti-national forces and alleged that they were against Lord Ram and his values. In an election rally in Gujarat’s Dahod, the BJP Chief JP Nadda said several INDIA bloc leaders are either in jail or on bail and called the grouping an alliance of dynastic parties and corrupt people. Earlier, PM Modi also claimed that the Congress party was trying to change the Constitution to provide reservations to Muslims.

“The UPA government, under Sonia Gandhi’s leadership, had given an affidavit in the apex court saying that Lord Ram is imaginary and there is no historical or scientific basis to prove his existence. They tried to create hurdles, but PM Modi paved the way (for the construction of the Lord Ram temple) in the court. After 10 days of rituals, the consecration of Ram Lalla was performed on January 22”, PM Modi said.

“When slogans were raised at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in support of Afzal Guru, the mastermind in the Parliament attack case who was hanged…The very next day, Rahul Gandhi went to the JNU to support them. He supported the tukde-tukde gang that backed terrorist Afzal Guru, and his party made one of the gang members a Lok Sabha candidate,” Nadda said, referring to Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar.

The Congress has fielded Kanhaiya Kumar from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat this time.

“Aren’t they with anti-national forces? Should you vote for them?” he asked.

Accusing the Congress of trying to change the Constitution to grant quotas to Muslims, Nadda said, “Yesterday, the prime minister said in clear words that Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar has said reservation will not be granted in the name of religion but for social justice. But they (Congress) are trying to change the reservation given to the SC, ST and OBC communities to Muslims. It will be akin to looting our Constitution.”

BJP President JP Nadda said that PM Modi has challenged the Congress to say in writing that it will not do any such thing.

“Congress works to strengthen those powers that weaken and divide the country,” he said.

BJP President Talks About Common Man

Nadda said that 10 years ago, the common man thought that nothing was going to change, and this is how politics worked. “But when you made Modi the country’s prime minister, the same India was going ahead enthusiastically with the pledge of becoming a developed India,” he said.

“Earlier, politics was done in the name of caste, religion, appeasement, and votebank. The politicians earlier did not do anything for the welfare of society but divided it into different castes. They would raise the voice of castes to create a vote bank for themselves,” Nadda said.

But after PM Modi came to power, he challenged this kind of politics and introduced a politics of report cards and a politics of development, responsibility and accountability, he said. Except for the BJP, every other party uses tribals for political purposes. It was the BJP that changed the fate of tribals, he said, adding that PM Modi made a woman from the tribal community the country’s president.

“Modi’s politics led to India’s development, and the poor have benefited from schemes like health insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh and pucca houses for the poor,” he said.

