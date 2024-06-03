NationalPolitics

BJP, Congress, Both Challenged By Newcomer In THIS State

Eight candidates each are contesting from both seats.

BJP, Congress, And Newcomer: Goa has two Lok Sabha seats with Congress and BJP holding one each. The voting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 for North Goa and South Goa was held on May 7 in one phase.

The counting will take place on June 4, Wednesday in seven rounds each for North and South Goa seats and the results will be out before noon, said a senior Election Commission of India (ECI) official.

The counting for the North Goa seat will be held at Government Polytechnic College, Altinho at Panaji, while for South Goa, counting will be held at Damodar College, Comba in Margao.

Shripad Naik is the BJP candidate from North Goa while Congress has fielded former union minister Ramakant Khalap. The Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP), a new regional outfit, has fielded its chief Manoj Parab.

From South Goa, Congress has fielded Indian Navy veteran Viriato Fernandes as the INDIA bloc candidate against Pallavi Dempo of the BJP who is making her political debut. The RGP has fielded Rubert Pereira from the constituency.

The BJP, which has been ruling Goa since 2012, appears to be better placed, while the Congress has contested the election as a key constituent of the INDIA bloc.

The contest became open after the RGP jumped into the fray with young candidates.

North Goa witnessed a 76.34 per cent voter turnout while South Goa witnessed 73 per cent voting.

“We are expecting the results to be out before noon if there is no recounting,” a senior official from the state electoral office told PTI on Monday.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), North Goa will have 157 tables for counting, while the figure is 161 for South Goa.

As many as 236 micro observers will be deployed for counting in North Goa and 242 for South Goa, the official said adding that the ECI has appointed 282 counting supervisors for North Goa and 220 for South Goa.

Apart from this, there will be 282 counting assistants for North and 210 for South Goa, and 376 and 210 returning officers for North and South respectively.

There will be 454 counting agents for North Goa and 495 counting agents for South Goa and seven and six special observers, respectively.

(With PTI inputs)




