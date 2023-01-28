National

BJP Declares 48 Candidates; CM Manik Saha To Contest From Town Bordowali Seat

admin
43Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 44 Second


  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • Tripura Election 2023: BJP Declares 48 Candidates; CM Manik Saha To Contest From Town Bordowali Seat

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will contest from Town Bordowali Constituency to retain his seat as BJP declared 48 candidates for the upcoming polls.

Tripura Election 2023, Tripura polls, Tripura election, tripura polls 2023, manik saha
Tripura’s 60 Assembly seats will go to polls on February 16. (Photo: Twitter/@DrManikSaha2)

Tripura Election 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday declared 48 candidates for the upcoming Tripura polls. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will contest from Town Bordowali Constituency to retain his seat. Tripura’s 60 Assembly seats will go to polls on February 16 and the counting will take place on March 2.

Other key BJP candidates include Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik who will contest from Dhanpur while Md Moboshar Ali, who joined the party on Friday, will fight from Kailashahar. The state BJP chief Rajib Bhattacharjee will contest the polls from Banamalipur.

Meanwhile, Congress has also announced 17 candidates for the Tripura polls. Senior Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman will contest from his bastion Agartala.

The last date of filing of nomination papers of Tripura is January 30 and the scrutiny of papers and relevant documents would be done the next day. The last date of withdrawal of the candidatures is February 2.




Published Date: January 28, 2023 12:13 PM IST



Updated Date: January 28, 2023 12:49 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories