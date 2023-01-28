Home

Tripura Election 2023: BJP Declares 48 Candidates; CM Manik Saha To Contest From Town Bordowali Seat

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will contest from Town Bordowali Constituency to retain his seat as BJP declared 48 candidates for the upcoming polls.

Tripura’s 60 Assembly seats will go to polls on February 16. (Photo: Twitter/@DrManikSaha2)

Tripura Election 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday declared 48 candidates for the upcoming Tripura polls. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will contest from Town Bordowali Constituency to retain his seat. Tripura’s 60 Assembly seats will go to polls on February 16 and the counting will take place on March 2.

Heartiest congratulations to all for being nominated as BJP candidate for the ensuing assembly elections.@blsanthosh pic.twitter.com/eF2Ryljn6U — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) January 28, 2023

Other key BJP candidates include Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik who will contest from Dhanpur while Md Moboshar Ali, who joined the party on Friday, will fight from Kailashahar. The state BJP chief Rajib Bhattacharjee will contest the polls from Banamalipur.

Meanwhile, Congress has also announced 17 candidates for the Tripura polls. Senior Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman will contest from his bastion Agartala.

Congress announces a list of 17 candidates for the upcoming #TripuraElections2023. Sudip Roy Barman to contest from Agartala. pic.twitter.com/4MuQw0RF5c — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

The last date of filing of nomination papers of Tripura is January 30 and the scrutiny of papers and relevant documents would be done the next day. The last date of withdrawal of the candidatures is February 2.



