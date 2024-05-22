NationalPolitics

BJP Expels Bhojpuri Singer Pawan Singh For Contesting Against NDA Candidate From Karakat Seat

Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Karakat seat as an independent candidate.



Updated: May 22, 2024 1:54 PM IST

By PTI Feeds

Pawan singh( photo credit-x.com/Vivek_Rajput18)

Bihar:  The Bihar unit of BJP on Wednesday suspended Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh from the party for contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Karakat seat as an independent candidate. Notably, Pawan Singh had earlier announced his intention to contest the Karakat seat independently, a move that has now led to his expulsion.

Pawan Singh Declines BJP Ticket

Former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha, who heads the Rashtriya Lok Morcha, is the NDA nominee from the south Bihar seat. Singh threw his hat in the ring in the Karakat constituency after turning down a BJP ticket from Asansol in West Bengal.

Why Was Pawan Singh Suspended?

“Pawan Singh has been suspended with immediate effect from the BJP for contesting as an independent candidate from the Karakat Lok Sabha seat in Bihar against the party’s decision. This act is considered anti-party. The decision to suspend Singh has been taken by Bihar BJP president Samrat Chaudhary,” the party said in a statement. Elections to the Karakat seat will be held on June 1.




