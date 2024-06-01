Home

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Polls LIVE Updates: BJP, INDIA, SP And Local Party Exit Poll Predictions Results

live

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Polls LIVE Updates: Stay tuned to india.com for comprehensive updates and in-depth analysis on the UP Exit Poll 2024.Check BJP, INDIA, SP And Local Party Exit Poll Predictions Results here.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Polls LIVE Updates (PTI image)

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Polls LIVE Updates: The 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh are ending today, marking the end of the seventh and final phase on June 1. The Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh took place in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. Phase 1 voting was on April 19, Phase 2 on April 26, Phase 3 on May 7, Phase 4 on May 13, Phase 5 on May 20, Phase 6 on May 25, and Phase 7 is happening today, June 1.

Today, the exit polls conducted by various media agencies are set to provide preliminary insights into the possible outcomes. Uttar Pradesh, with its 80 parliamentary seats, holds immense importance in the national political landscape. The state’s historical significance is evident as it has given eight Prime Ministers to the country.










