Home

News

BJP Likely to Retain Key Ministries as Allies Advocate for Greater Share In Modi 3.0

N Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar, both coalition-era veterans, have emerged kingmakers in this election and are learnt to have demanded plum roles at the Centre for their support.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

New Delhi: With Narendra Modi likely to take the oath as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term on Sunday, reports have emerged of intense bargaining by NDA allies for the plum posts at the Centre. This development follows the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) failure to secure a clear majority in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The BJP, which has held a full majority at the Centre for the past 10 years, fell short of the magic number this time. Top leaders of the party are now negotiating with allies to finalize the arrangement, as preparations are underway for the swearing-in ceremony of the third Modi government this weekend.

This time, the four allies whose support is critical for the BJP to reach the majority are N Chandrabau Naidu’s TDP, which has won 16 seats, Nitish Kumar’s JDU (12), Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena (7) and Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (5).

N Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar, both coalition-era veterans, have emerged kingmakers in this election and are learnt to have demanded plum roles at the Centre for their support.

According to the sources, Chandrababu Naidu has asked for Lok Sabha Speaker’s post. The Nitish Kumar-led JDU may demand for a Common Minimum Programme for the NDA government and hope that a coordination committee formed for its implementation led by Kumar.

According to a NDTV report, the BJP will offer a Deputy Speaker post to TDP as they are not ready to give away the Speaker’s role. JDU holds the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman post anyway.

The BJP is unlikely to let go control over key portfolios crucial for its infrastructure drive, including road transport and highways, as well as those central to its welfare initiatives. Prior to the election, Prime Minister Modi vowed support for four key demographics: the impoverished, women, youth, and farmers.

Consequently, the BJP will prioritize maintaining influence over ministries associated with these constituencies.







