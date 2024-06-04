NationalPolitics

BJP Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Winners List – Check Winning Candidates From BJP

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 4, 2024
0 51 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • BJP Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Winners List – Check Winning Candidates From BJP | Full List Here

BJP Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Winners List: The complete list of winners will be released by the Election Commission as soon as the counting of votes concludes and results are declared on all 543 Lok Sabha seats.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
BJP Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Winners List - Check Winning Candidates From BJP | Full List Here
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters preparing sweets anticipating the party’s victory ahead of the vote counting for the Lok Sabha Polls in Mumbai on Monday (PTI Photo)

BJP Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Winners List: The BJP and its NDA allies look all set to return to power in Lok Sabha Election 2024, albeit not with as big a majority as suggested by exit polls earlier this week. 

As per latest trends published by the Election Commision, the BJP is leading in 237 seats, while opposition Congress is ahead on 97 seats. Collectively, however, the Congress along with its INDIA bloc allies are leading in 202 seats across the country, which means a close poll battle is on hand.

Several major exit polls had predicted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will sweep the elections with over 400 seats and Congress will be routed. Counting of votes for Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 began at 8 AM today.

Notably, the BJP has already won one Lok Sabha seat, Surat, where Mukesh Dalal was declared the winner on April 22 even before polls commenced there. Dalal won the Surat seat after a series of events where eight other contenders bowed out of the race while Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani and his replacement were disqualified due to alleged inconsistencies in their nomination papers.

BJP Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Winners List:

The complete list of winners will be released by the Election Commission as soon as the counting of votes concludes and results are declared on all 543 Lok Sabha seats. Will the BJP secure a thumping majority as predicted by exit polls or will INDIA Bloc score a historic victory? Stay tuned to India.com as we bring you the complete list of winners and losers from Lok Sabha Election Result 2024.

Check out the complete list of constituency-wise winners from the BJP:

Constituency: Surat

Winner: Mukesh Dalal




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 4, 2024
0 51 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Counting To Begin Shortly

June 4, 2024

Constituency-Wise Winners List Here; Winning Candidates From BJP, TDP, JSP, INDIA Bloc

June 4, 2024

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Result Winners List: Constituency-Wise Winning Candidates List

June 4, 2024

Tough Contest Between BJP, Congress; Voting begins at 8 AM

June 4, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow