BJP Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Winners List – Check Winning Candidates From BJP | Full List Here

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters preparing sweets anticipating the party’s victory ahead of the vote counting for the Lok Sabha Polls in Mumbai on Monday (PTI Photo)

BJP Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Winners List: The BJP and its NDA allies look all set to return to power in Lok Sabha Election 2024, albeit not with as big a majority as suggested by exit polls earlier this week.

As per latest trends published by the Election Commision, the BJP is leading in 237 seats, while opposition Congress is ahead on 97 seats. Collectively, however, the Congress along with its INDIA bloc allies are leading in 202 seats across the country, which means a close poll battle is on hand.

Several major exit polls had predicted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will sweep the elections with over 400 seats and Congress will be routed. Counting of votes for Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 began at 8 AM today.

Notably, the BJP has already won one Lok Sabha seat, Surat, where Mukesh Dalal was declared the winner on April 22 even before polls commenced there. Dalal won the Surat seat after a series of events where eight other contenders bowed out of the race while Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani and his replacement were disqualified due to alleged inconsistencies in their nomination papers.

BJP Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Winners List:

The complete list of winners will be released by the Election Commission as soon as the counting of votes concludes and results are declared on all 543 Lok Sabha seats. Will the BJP secure a thumping majority as predicted by exit polls or will INDIA Bloc score a historic victory? Stay tuned to India.com as we bring you the complete list of winners and losers from Lok Sabha Election Result 2024.

Check out the complete list of constituency-wise winners from the BJP:

Constituency: Surat

Winner: Mukesh Dalal







