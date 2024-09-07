Home

BJP MLA Prashant Bamb Dances On ‘Khaike Paan Banaras Wala’ Song, Video Goes Viral

BJP MLA Prashant Bamb was seen shaking legs to the tunes of ‘Khaike Paan Banaras Wala’ song during a programme on September 5. The BJP MLA, who represents Gangapur assembly seat in Sambhajinagar district, received mixed kind of reactions from the netizens after the video of his dance went viral on social media.

A few netizens have praised him for his shaking legs but a large number of people criticised him for his insensitivity towards the farmers. Netizens wrote that the BJP MLA is engaged in dancing while poor farmers are struggling with crop loss in Marathwada region.

While talking to news agency PTI, Bamb said, “ Each year an entertainment programme is organised for the party workers and my supporters. During this year’s event at Mhaismal, I danced to the song ‘Khaike Paan Banaras Wala’ song.”

Bamb said he doesn’t see anything wrong in it and added that he sings Lavani which is a part of Maharashtra culture.











