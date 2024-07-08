Home

BJP MP K Sudhakar Marks Election Win With Alcohol Distribution, Police Confirm Excise Approval

“There is no fault of the police department in this, it is the responsibility of the excise department for providing the permission,” Bengaluru Rural SP CK Baba.

Bengaluru: Chikkaballapur BJP MP K Sudhakar on Monday sparked controversy after he organised a party to celebrate his Lok Sabha win from the constituency where people queued up to receive their bottle of alcohol. Talking about the incident, Bengaluru Rural SP CK Baba said that the permission was provided by the excise department and not by police.

“The excise department gave permission and the police were instructed to take care of the arrangements. There is no fault of the police department in this, it is the responsibility of the excise department for providing the permission,” Bengaluru Rural SP CK Baba.

#WATCH | Nelamangala, Karnataka: People queue up to receive their bottle of alcohol at the party organised by Chikkaballapur BJP MP K Sudhakar in celebration of his Lok Sabha win from the constituency Bengaluru Rural SP CK Baba says, "The excise department gave permission and… pic.twitter.com/Wu0W9uSNl0 — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2024












