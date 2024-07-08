NationalPolitics

BJP MP K Sudhakar Marks Election Win with Alcohol distribution, Police Confirm Excise Approval

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email July 8, 2024
0 60 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • BJP MP K Sudhakar Marks Election Win With Alcohol Distribution, Police Confirm Excise Approval

“There is no fault of the police department in this, it is the responsibility of the excise department for providing the permission,” Bengaluru Rural SP CK Baba.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
BJP MP K Sudhakar Marks Election Win With Alcohol Distribution, Police Confirm Excise Approval

Bengaluru: Chikkaballapur BJP MP K Sudhakar on Monday sparked controversy after he organised a party to celebrate his Lok Sabha win from the constituency where people queued up to receive their bottle of alcohol. Talking about the incident, Bengaluru Rural SP CK Baba said that the permission was provided by the excise department and not by police.

“The excise department gave permission and the police were instructed to take care of the arrangements. There is no fault of the police department in this, it is the responsibility of the excise department for providing the permission,” Bengaluru Rural SP CK Baba.







Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email July 8, 2024
0 60 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Courts Cannot Mandate Sharing Google Pin Location as Bail Condition: Supreme Court

July 8, 2024

Win Win W-777 Ticket Number Winner List, Agent Name

July 8, 2024

Assam State Lucky Draw Lucky(Soon); Check Winners List, Ticket Number

July 8, 2024

Insight Myanmar’s Meditation Related Podcasts Gain Popularity in India

July 8, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow