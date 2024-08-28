Home

‘Will Be Careful’: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Breaks Silence On Backlash After Statement On Farmers’ Protest

The MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh had posted a clip of her interview with Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar in which she suggested that a “Bangladesh-like situation” could have erupted in India but for the country’s strong leadership.

Kangana Ranaut File image

New Delhi: Breaking her silence on the backlash that she received for her statement on the farmers’ protests in the country, Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday said she was rebuked by the party leadership for her derogatory remarks against the protests’. Additionally, Kangana also accepted that she had genuinely hurt the party’s cause and its position or policy.

“I was reprimanded by the party leadership and that’s fine with me. I do not think I am the final voice of the party. I am not that crazy or stupid to believe that,” BJP MP Kangana Ranaut was quoted saying in a report by India Today.

Himachal Assembly Adopts Resolution To Condemn Kangana’s Remarks

The opposition on Tuesday stepped up its attack on BJP MP Kangana Ranaut over her remarks on farmers’ protests with the Himachal Pradesh Assembly adopting a Congress-backed resolution to condemn her comments and AAP holding protests at several places in Haryana.

The MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh had posted a clip of her interview with Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar in which she suggested that a “Bangladesh-like situation” could have erupted in India but for the country’s strong leadership. She then alleged that bodies were hanging and rapes were taking place during the farmers’ protest against the now-repealed three farm laws. She alleged the involvement of China and the US in the “conspiracy”.

Kangana’s remarks triggered heated exchanges in the assembly of her Congress-ruled home state as the House adopted a resolution condemning the remarks.

With Haryana going to polls on October 1, the opposition targeted the ruling BJP over the issue. The Aam Aadmi Party’s Haryana unit staged protests in the state against her remarks, with a party leader saying her statement indicates the BJP’s “mindset” towards farmers. The AAP leaders and workers held protests at various places including Jind, Yamunanagar, and Panchkula.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi too hit out at Kangana expecting her to apologise for the remarks and the BJP to express regrets over it.

