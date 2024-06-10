Home

‘Grossly Incorrect’: BJP MP Suresh Gopi Reacts To Resignation Reports From Modi 3.0 Cabinet

The Kerala unit of the Congress took a dig at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that Gopi, who took oath as a minister on Sunday, now “wants to quit because he wants to do films!”

New Delhi: Hours after taking oath as the Minister of State (MoS) in the Modi 3.0 cabinet, the Kerala Unit of Congress claimed that actor and BJP MP Suresh Gopi “wants to quit” from his post. The Kerala unit of the Congress took a dig at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that Gopi, who took oath as a minister on Sunday, now “wants to quit because he wants to do films!”

However, Gopi later took to X and rejected the claims. “A few media platforms are spreading the incorrect news that I am going to resign from the Council of Ministers of the Modi Government. This is grossly incorrect. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji we are committed to the development and prosperity of Kerala,” Gopi said.

All You Need To Know About Suresh Gopi:

Suresh Gopi is known for his mass performances in action and drama films

Gopi’s nearly decade-long efforts helped him turn the BJP’s long-held dream into reality by winning the central Kerala constituency of Thrissur by a thumping margin of nearly 75,000 votes.

The common workers as well as the top brass of the BJP are elated by the national film award winner’s poll victory from the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat.

Thrissur witnessed a three-way contest for the Lok Sabha polls, with major candidates from the Congress, BJP, and CPI locked in a neck-and-neck battle.

Modi’s two visits to the district this year prior to the announcement of the poll date — one for attending a rally of the BJP Mahila Morcha and another to take part in the wedding of Gopi’s daughter — and a third one for campaigning for the NDA candidates in Thrissur and other nearby constituencies emphasised how much significance the saffron party attached to this key seat.

Thrissur, often referred to as the cultural capital of Kerala, is known for its vibrant mix of urban and rural populations.

Gopi’s campaign in the seat was marked by controversies, with the CPI(M)-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF targeting him for his cinema-style approach to reaching out to minorities, particularly the Christian community, who constitute a significant vote base in Thrissur.

Gopi’s visit to the famous Lourde Matha Church in Thrissur city with his family and the presentation of a golden crown to the idol of St Mary during his daughter’s wedding were used by his opponents to attack him, alleging that it was not made of the yellow metal but copper.











