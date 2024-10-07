BJP, PDP, or NC, who will walk away with Kishtwar constituency?

The result for Jammu and Kashmir constituency, Kishtwar is scheduled to be announce on October 8, 2024. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: The results of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections will be declared on October 8, 2024, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). This is the first assembly election in the current Union Territory and the erstwhile state after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. The elections for the Kishtwar constituency took place in the first phase on September 18, 2024. Shagun Parihar (BJP), Sajad Kichloo (JKNC), and Firdous Ahmad Tak (JKPDP) are the key candidates who contested from the Kishtwar constituency in the Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024.
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: Important Dates
Important Dates: Phase 1 (All 24 ACs)
Important Dates: Phase 2 (All 26 ACs)
Important Dates: Phase 3 (All 40 ACs)
Candidates list of Kishtwar Assembly Elections 2024
Political parties like Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and several other parties announced the names of their candidates from the Kishtwar Constituency. Here is the list of 7 candidates contesting from the Kishtwar constituency:
|Candidate Name
|Political Party
|Firdoos Ahmed Tak
|Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
|Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo
|Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (NC)
|Shagun Parihar
|Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
|Sumit Kumar
|Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)
|Roop Lal
|Independent
|Ravi Kumar
|Independent
|Anoop Kumar
|Independent
Kishtwar Assembly elections result (2014)
In the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Sunil Kumar Sharma of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won from Kishtwar constituency with 28,054 votes defeating Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKN) candidate Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo, who secured 25,202 votes.
|Candidate Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote share
|Sunil Kumar Sharma
|BJP
|Winner
|28,054
|45.37%
|Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo
|JKN
|Runner Up
|25,202
|40.76%
|Firdous Ahmed Tak
|JKPDP
|3rd
|6,432
|10.4%
Kishtwar Assembly elections result (2008)
In 2008 Assembly Elections, Sajjad Ahmad Kichloo of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKN) emerged victorious from Kishtwar constituency seat with 19,248 votes while Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sunil Kumar was the runner up with 16,783 votes.
|Candidate Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote share
|Sajjad Ahmad Kichloo
|JKN
|Winner
|19,248
|37.48%
|Sunil Kumar
|BJP
|Runner Up
|16,783
|32.68%
|Syed Asgar Ali
|JKPDP
|3rd
|10,403
|20.26%
Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margins, and all other details during our special election result coverage.
Source link