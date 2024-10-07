Home

Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024: BJP, PDP, or NC, who will walk away with Kishtwar constituency?

The result for Jammu and Kashmir constituency, Kishtwar is scheduled to be announce on October 8, 2024. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024: BJP, PDP, or NC, who will walk away with Kishtwar constituency? (Photo Credit- ANI)

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: The results of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections will be declared on October 8, 2024, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). This is the first assembly election in the current Union Territory and the erstwhile state after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. The elections for the Kishtwar constituency took place in the first phase on September 18, 2024. Shagun Parihar (BJP), Sajad Kichloo (JKNC), and Firdous Ahmad Tak (JKPDP) are the key candidates who contested from the Kishtwar constituency in the Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: Important Dates

Important Dates: Phase 1 (All 24 ACs)

Candidates list of Kishtwar Assembly Elections 2024

Political parties like Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and several other parties announced the names of their candidates from the Kishtwar Constituency. Here is the list of 7 candidates contesting from the Kishtwar constituency:

Candidate Name Political Party Firdoos Ahmed Tak Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (NC) Shagun Parihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sumit Kumar Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Roop Lal Independent Ravi Kumar Independent Anoop Kumar Independent

Kishtwar Assembly elections result (2014)

In the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Sunil Kumar Sharma of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won from Kishtwar constituency with 28,054 votes defeating Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKN) candidate Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo, who secured 25,202 votes.

Candidate Name Party Level Votes Vote share Sunil Kumar Sharma BJP Winner 28,054 45.37% Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo JKN Runner Up 25,202 40.76% Firdous Ahmed Tak JKPDP 3rd 6,432 10.4%

Kishtwar Assembly elections result (2008)

In 2008 Assembly Elections, Sajjad Ahmad Kichloo of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKN) emerged victorious from Kishtwar constituency seat with 19,248 votes while Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sunil Kumar was the runner up with 16,783 votes.

Candidate Name Party Level Votes Vote share Sajjad Ahmad Kichloo JKN Winner 19,248 37.48% Sunil Kumar BJP Runner Up 16,783 32.68% Syed Asgar Ali JKPDP 3rd 10,403 20.26%

Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margins, and all other details during our special election result coverage.












