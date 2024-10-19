Home

News

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: BJP releases first candidate list, Champai Soren to contest from…

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: BJP releases first candidate list, Champai Soren to contest from…

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: BJP releases first candidate list, Champai Soren to contest from…

Ranchi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand on Saturday by releasing its first list. As per the list, the saffron party has fielded former chief minister and former Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren from the crucial Seraikela constituency. Notably, Soren has a strong hold on Seraikela seat since 1991. This term, he will contest against his former party Congress.

The list further mentioned Jharkhand unit president Babulal Marandi’s name from Dhanwar seat. however, the saffron party did not disclosed its candidate who will contest against chief minister Hemant Soren.

BJP releases the first list of 66 candidates for the #JharkhandElection2024 Party’s state chief Babulal Marandi to contest from Dhanwar, Lobin Hembrom from Borio, Sita Soren from Jamtara, former CM Champai Soren from Saraikella, Geeta Balmuchu from Chaibasa, Geeta Koda from… pic.twitter.com/uXhfDpfTxq — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2024

Hemant Soren on Saturday stated that INDIA bloc partners will contest the Jharkhand assembly elections together.

On Tuesday, the Election Commission held a press conference in Delhi and announced the schedule of the assembly elections in Jharkhand. As per the EC, the state will go to polls in two phases on November 13 and 20. The counting of votes for the assembly polls in the state will be held on November 23.

Sita Soren, a representative from Jama and a previous member of the JMM, will be vying for a seat in the upcoming elections in Jamtara district. Meanwhile, Suresh Murmu is set to contest from Jama, a post that Soren has held since 2019. It’s worth noting Sita Soren has familial ties in politics, as she is the daughter-in-law of the JMM party’s leader, Shibu Soren.











