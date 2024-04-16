Odisha Assembly Election 2024: The BJP had on April 2 announced the list of 112 candidates for Assembly elections in Odisha.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

BJP Releases List of 21 Candidates, Dilip Ray To Fight From Rourkela – Check Full List

Odisha Assembly Election 2024: The BJP on Tuesday released the second list of 21 candidates for the Odisha Assembly election 2024 and fielded Dilip Ray from Rourkela. With this, the Congress declared candidates on 133 of the 147 assembly seats in the state. The BJP had on April 2 announced the list of 112 candidates for Assembly elections in Odisha.

Odisha Assembly Election: BJP Candidates List So Far

Earlier the BJP had selected 17 of its 22 sitting MLAs in Odisha while announcing the list of candidates for 112 of the 147 Assembly constituencies. Notably, the BJP dropped one legislator, Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra, from Brahmagiri constituency in Puri district and fielded his niece Upasana from there.

The development comes after the Biju Janata Dal has fielded two octogenarian candidates for the state Assembly elections which will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls.

In the run up for the assembly polls, the BJD has fielded over 80-year-old Ramesh Chandra Chyaupatnaik from the Berhampur assembly seat in Ganjam district, from where he was elected five times in a row till 2014.

In the 229 assembly polls, he did not contest the election as the party denied ticket to him Chyaupatnaik is the oldest candidate of the BJD in the state so far after the ruling party declared his candidature.

Till Now, the BJD has announced candidates for 108 of the 147 assembly seats and 20 of the 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

Full List of 21 BJP Candidates:

Rourkela: Dilip Ray Patna (ST): Akhil Chandra Naik Saraskana(ST): Bhadav Hansdah Rairangpur (ST): Jolen Barda Bangriposi (ST): Sanjali Murmu Karanjia(ST): Padmacharan Haibru Jharigram (ST): Narsingh Bhatra Dabugam(ST): Somnath Pujari Rajanagar: Lalit Behera Balikuda-Ersama: Satya Sarathi Mohanty Jagatsinghpur: Amarendra Dash Kakatpur(SC): Baidhar Mallick Ranpur: Surama Padhi Sanakhemundi: Uttam Kumar Panigrahi Mohana(ST): Prasanta Mallik Bissam cuttack(ST): Jagannath Nundruka Rayagada(ST): Basanta Kumar Ullaka Laxmipur(ST): Kailash Kulesika Kotpad(ST): Rupu Bhatra Pottangi(ST): Chaitanya Nandibali Chitrakonda(ST): Dambaru Sisa

Odisha Assembly Election 2024: Full Schedule

As per the announcement from the EC, the voting for the 147-member Odisha assembly will be held in four phases and the voters will cast their votes on four dates — May 13, May 20, May 25, June 1. The counting of the votes will take place on June 4 and the results will be announced on the same day.

Poll Event Phase I II III IV Notification Date 18 Apr 26 Apr 29 Apr 07 May Last Date for filing nomination 25 Apr 03 May 06 May 14 May Scrutiny of nomination 26 Apr 04 May 07 May 15 May Last Date for Withdrawal of nomination 29 Apr 06 May 09 May 17 May Date of Poll 13 May 2024 20 May 2024 25 May 2024 01 June 2024 Date of Counting of Votes 4 June 2024







