NationalPolitics

BJP Releases List of 21 Candidates, Dilip Ray To Fight From Rourkela – Check Full List

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 10 mins ago
0 19 2 minutes read

Odisha Assembly Election 2024: The BJP had on April 2 announced the list of 112 candidates for Assembly elections in Odisha.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
BJP Releases List of 21 Candidates, Dilip Ray To Fight From Rourkela – Check Full List
BJP Releases List of 21 Candidates, Dilip Ray To Fight From Rourkela – Check Full List

Odisha Assembly Election 2024: The BJP on Tuesday released the second list of 21 candidates for the Odisha Assembly election 2024 and fielded Dilip Ray from Rourkela. With this, the Congress declared candidates on 133 of the 147 assembly seats in the state. The BJP had on April 2 announced the list of 112 candidates for Assembly elections in Odisha.

Odisha Assembly Election: BJP Candidates List So Far

Earlier the BJP had selected 17 of its 22 sitting MLAs in Odisha while announcing the list of candidates for 112 of the 147 Assembly constituencies. Notably, the BJP dropped one legislator, Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra, from Brahmagiri constituency in Puri district and fielded his niece Upasana from there.

The development comes after the Biju Janata Dal has fielded two octogenarian candidates for the state Assembly elections which will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls.

In the run up for the assembly polls, the BJD has fielded over 80-year-old Ramesh Chandra Chyaupatnaik from the Berhampur assembly seat in Ganjam district, from where he was elected five times in a row till 2014.

In the 229 assembly polls, he did not contest the election as the party denied ticket to him Chyaupatnaik is the oldest candidate of the BJD in the state so far after the ruling party declared his candidature.

Till Now, the BJD has announced candidates for 108 of the 147 assembly seats and 20 of the 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

Full List of 21 BJP Candidates:

  1. Rourkela: Dilip Ray
  2. Patna (ST): Akhil Chandra Naik
  3. Saraskana(ST): Bhadav Hansdah
  4. Rairangpur (ST): Jolen Barda
  5. Bangriposi (ST): Sanjali Murmu
  6. Karanjia(ST): Padmacharan Haibru
  7. Jharigram (ST): Narsingh Bhatra
  8. Dabugam(ST): Somnath Pujari
  9. Rajanagar: Lalit Behera
  10. Balikuda-Ersama: Satya Sarathi Mohanty
  11. Jagatsinghpur: Amarendra Dash
  12. Kakatpur(SC): Baidhar Mallick
  13. Ranpur: Surama Padhi
  14. Sanakhemundi: Uttam Kumar Panigrahi
  15. Mohana(ST): Prasanta Mallik
  16. Bissam cuttack(ST): Jagannath Nundruka
  17. Rayagada(ST): Basanta Kumar Ullaka
  18. Laxmipur(ST): Kailash Kulesika
  19. Kotpad(ST): Rupu Bhatra
  20. Pottangi(ST): Chaitanya Nandibali
  21. Chitrakonda(ST): Dambaru Sisa

Odisha Assembly Election 2024: Full Schedule

As per the announcement from the EC, the voting for the 147-member Odisha assembly will be held in four phases and the voters will cast their votes on four dates — May 13, May 20, May 25, June 1. The counting of the votes will take place on June 4 and the results will be announced on the same day.

Poll Event Phase
I II III IV
Notification Date 18 Apr 26 Apr 29 Apr 07 May
Last Date for filing nomination 25 Apr 03 May 06 May 14 May
Scrutiny of nomination 26 Apr 04 May 07 May 15 May
Last Date for Withdrawal of nomination 29 Apr 06 May 09 May 17 May
Date of Poll 13 May 2024 20 May 2024 25 May 2024 01 June 2024
Date of Counting of Votes 4 June 2024

 




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 10 mins ago
0 19 2 minutes read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Gen Z Voters Of Bengaluru Lack Knowledge About Candidates, Constituencies

4 hours ago

Check List of Routes to Avoid

6 hours ago

5 Dead, 38 Injured As Bus Falls From Flyover In Odisha Jajpur

6 hours ago

Rahul Gandhi To Visit Kerala Today, Check Complete Schedule

14 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow