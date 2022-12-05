The BJP looks all set to form the government in Gujarat for a record seventh time.

BJP Sweeps Gujarat, Congress-BJP Neck To Neck In Himachal, Landslide Win For AAP In MCD: Exit Polls

Exit Polls: According to the exit polls released on Monday after the conclusion of the polling for the second phase of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly on Monday, the BJP looks all set to form the government in Gujarat for a record seventh time while in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh, the exit polls predict a neck-to-neck fight between incumbent BJP and opposition Congress, with the former holding a slight edge.

SEAT PREDICTION FOR BJP, CONGRESS, AAP

According to the NewsX-Jan Ki Baat exit poll, BJP will sweep the Gujarat Assembly elections with 117-140 seats in the 182-member state Assembly, while Congress is expected to win 34-51 seats, followed by AAP with 6-13 seats. Republic TV-P Marq too has suggested a sweep for BJP by predicting it to win 128-148 seats in Gujarat, while the Congress may get around 30-42 seats, followed by AAP with 2-10 seats.

TV-9 Gujarati has also projected 125-130 seats for the BJP in Gujarat, while the Congress is likely to win 40-50 seats and AAP is likely to bag 5 seats. Going by the exit poll predictions for Gujarat, Congress is set to come down considerably from its current tally of 80 seats, while the BJP looks set to cruise past the majority mark of 92 seats.

EXIT POLLS RESULTS FOR HIMACHAL PRADESH ASSEMBLY

Aaj Tak has predicted 26-31 seats for the Congress while the BJP is projected to win 24-34 seats in the 68-member Himachal Assembly where the majority mark is 35. India TV-Matrize has projected Congress to win 26-31 seats in the hill state while the BJP is likely to bag 26-31 seats.

The NewsX-Jan Ki Baat exit poll has predicted Congress to win 27-34 seats in Himachal Pradesh, while the BJP is tipped to win between 27 and 34 seats.

The Republic TV-P Marq exit poll has predicted identical projections of 28-33 seats for both the parties, suggesting that AAP may open its account in Himachal with a solitary seat.

Times Now-ETG too has predicted both Congress and BJP to win around 24-32 seats in Himachal Pradesh. Zee News-BARC has also predicted both the main parties to win between 20 and 25 seats each, while AAP may win around 3 seats.

AAP TO SWEEP DELHI MCD POLLS

According to the exit polls for the MCD elections in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set to sweep the civic polls and end BJP’s 15-year stronghold in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), as per the exit poll findings of different agencies released on Monday.

According to India Today-Axis My India survey, in the 250-ward MCD, the AAP is projected to win 149-171 wards, followed by BJP at 69-91, and Congress at 3-7, while others may get 5-9 seats.

AAP is set to get 43 per cent of vote share while 35 per cent votes will go the BJP. Congress will finish a distant third with 10 per cent vote share as per the India Today exit poll.

India News-Jan Ki Baat exit poll gave AAP 159-175 wards, while the BJP is projected to win 70-92 wards.

The Times Now exit poll predicted AAP winning between 146 and 156 wards, followed by BJP at 84-94 wards. The exit poll projected Congress to win just 11 wards. The Zee News-BARC exit poll projected AAP to get 134-146 wards, while 82-94 wards will be won by the BJP. Congress is likely to win 8-14 wards while others will win 14-19 wards.

The MCD has 250 wards and the majority mark is 126.

(With agency inputs)




