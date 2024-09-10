Home

BJP To Launch ‘Har Ghar Bhajapa’ Campaign in J&K Today; Check Detailed Schedule

The security measures have been increased in the Rajouri region of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of legislative assembly polls to create a safer environment for voters to cast their vote freely

BJP supporters gather ahead of an election rally (Photo Credit- ANI)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party will launch the “Har Ghar Bhajapa Campaign” today, with an aim to connect with the people and make them aware of the party’s programmes and achievement, stated in the Party’s press release. The press release said, “The massive door-to-door campaign will be led by J-K Incharge Tarun Chang in Kistwar, and Padder-Nagseni segment Ram Madhav will lead the campaign in Kathua and Hiranagar along with a large number of party workers.”

Schedule Of The Campaign

As per the schedule, the MLA of Himachal Pradesh, Trilok Jamwal will hold the campaign at Bhaderwah and Rajya Sabha MP Gulam Ali Khatna will lead the campaign in Ramban and Banihal. Meanwhile, in Udhampur West and Udhampur East, Dhan Singh Rawat (Minister, Government of Uttarakhand) will lead the campaign. In Chennai, the campaign will be headed by Union Minister Jitendra Singh. He will also lead the campaign in Billawar, Basohli and Jasrota. While in Ramnagar, a former Rajya Sabha member, Shamsher Singh Manhas will head the campaign and the campaign in Bani will be held under leadership of Pathankot MLA, Ashwani Sharma.

MP Jugal Kishore Sharma will lead the campaign from Gulabgarh, Reasi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi segments. Sat Sharma will campaign in Ramgarh and Samba. The campaign at Vijaypur and Bishnah will be supervised by Shrikant Sharma, the MLA of Uttar Pradesh. In Suchetgarh, Vikramjeet Singh Cheema will conduct the campaign.

Ashish Sood will also lead the campaign in Bahu and Jammu East. While G Krishna Reddy will lead the party’s campaign in Jammu West and Marh and Ashok Koul will conduct the campaign in Nagrota and Jammu North. In Akhnoor and Chamb, Madan Kaushik (MLA Uttarakhand) will lead the campaign, while in Kalakote – Sunderbani, Rajeev Bhardwaj (MP, Himachal Pradesh), will lead the party’s ‘Har Ghar Bhajapa Campaign’.

Security Increased In Jammu and Kashmir

The security measures have been increased in the Rajouri region of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of legislative assembly polls to create a safer environment for voters to cast their vote freely. According to the Senior Superintendent of Police of Rajouri, Randeep Kumar, the Jammu and Kashmir police, the army, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been continuously patrolling, organising day domination campaigns and road marches, along with enhancing security at checkposts to create a safer environment for the voters to cast their votes freely.

“Focusing on the upcoming assembly elections, security has been beefed up accordingly. For this, our police, Army and CRPF are regularly patrolling, doing day domination campaigns. We have also enhanced the checkposts and have also organised road marches so that our voters cast their votes without fear,” Senior Superintendent of Police Randeep Kumar was quoted as saying to news agency ANI. He further stated that they are taking the help of the army and the paratroopers for coordinated operations and long-range patrolling in the forest regions.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls Schedule

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls will be held in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1. While counting is scheduled for October 8. There are a total number of 90 assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, out of which 7 seats are reserved for SCs and 9 seats are reserved for STs.

These are the first assembly elections to be held in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. In the previous Assembly elections, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won 28 seats, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) securing 25 seats, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) won 15 seats, and the Congress won 12 seats.

