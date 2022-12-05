Himachal Pradesh Exit Poll Result 2022: Zee news exit poll has predicted a win for Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP). The post poll survey conducted by Zee clearly suggests that BJP could break Himachal’s

Himachal Pradesh Exit Poll Result 2022: BJP To Retain With Congress In Close Fight, Predicts Zee News

Himachal Pradesh Exit Poll Result 2022: Zee news exit poll has predicted a win for Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP). The post poll survey conducted by Zee clearly suggests that BJP could break Himachal’s 40 year anti-incumbency streak as BJP might go for another term in the hill state. Here is how the parties have fared in the exit polls as per Zee.

Chance of winning the Assembly Election 2022:

BJP – 47 %

Congress – 41 %

APP -2 %

Others- 10 %

Which party will win how many seats?

BJP : 68 seats

Congress: 20-25 seats

AAP: 0-3 seats

Others: 1-5 seats

The hill state voted for 68 Assembly seats. The BJP and the Congress are contesting on all 68 Assembly constituencies, while the AAP has fielded 67 candidates. According to the Election Commission, the total voter turnout in Himachal Pradesh was 75.6 per cent. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fielded candidates on 67 seats, followed by BSP on 53, Rashtriya Devbhoomi Party on 29, Communist Party of India (Marxist) on 11, Himachal Jan Kranti Party on 6, and other parties on 9 seats.

Topics



