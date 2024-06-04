Home

Faizabad (Ayodhya-Ram Mandir) Constituency: BJP Trails Samajwadi Party By A Slim Margin

According to the Election Commission, Lallu Singh is trailing Awadesh Pradesh in Faizabad by a slim margin of 4,791 votes in a neck and neck contest.

Ayodhya Mandir: In a major twist, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who was expecting an easy win in Faizabad constituency, where the Ayodhya Ram Mandir was built and inaugurated in the run-up to the general elections earlier this year, its party candidate Lallu Singh was trailing Samajwadi Party’s Awadesh Prasad in the constituency.

According to the Election Commission, Lallu Singh is trailing Awadesh Pradesh in Faizabad by a slim margin of 4,791 votes in a neck and neck contest. In another big surprise, the underdog, INDIA bloc, is leading the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, which had emerged as the bastion of the saffron party since 2014







