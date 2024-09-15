Home

J-K Polls: BJP trying to ‘bury’ Kashmir issue, Article 370; PDP fighting to prevent this, says Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti said her party is fight the JK assembly to prevent BJP from ‘burying’ the Kashmir issue and Article 370, (PTI photo)

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Sunday claimed that the BJP was trying to “bury” the Kashmir issue and Article 370 and her People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is fighting the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, not only for carry out development works in the erstwhile state, but also to stop these alleged plans of the saffron party.

“It is a matter of shame for the BJP that has been saying the situation has improved, but they could not hold elections in J&K in the last 10 years. People are annoyed, they are suffocating. They want a government to be formed which can address their concerns and end their difficulties,” the PDP chief told reporters in Kulgam in southern Kashmir, on the sidelines of a poll rally.

Mufti asserted that the PDP is not contesting the elections only for constructing drains and lanes, “we are contesting because the BJP wants to bury Kashmir issue and Article 370, and wants everyone to talk only about election”.

“But we are adamant that the resolution of Kashmir issue is very important,” she added.

Asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s jibe at Abdullahs, Muftis and Gandhis, Mufti said, “He had said he will deposit Rs 15 lakh in people’s accounts, and provide two crore jobs every year. Has he provided two crore jobs? So, what response will I give to what he says,” she said.

The Jammu and Kashmir former chief minister said if her party is elected to power again, it will first undertake a fast-track recruitment for about one lakh government jobs in a transparent manner.

“We will make daily wagers permanent. We will also try to bring multi-national companies here to provide employment opportunities,” she added.

