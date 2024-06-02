Home

News

BJP Trying To Manipulate EVMs, Alleges Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal; Calls Exit Polls ‘Fake’

Kejriwal was released from the prison on May 10 on interim bail granted by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam to campaign in the Lok Sabha polls.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

कांग्रेस को वोट करेंगे केजरीवाल

New Delhi: Hours before surrendering at the Tihar jail, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday addressed a meeting where he slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and alleged that the party running fake exit polls. “Exit polls for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections have come out yesterday. Take it in writing, all these exit polls are fake. One exit poll gave 33 seats to BJP in Rajasthan whereas there are only 25 seats there,” Kejriwal said.

“The real issue is why they had to do a fake exit poll 3 days before the day of counting. There are several theories regarding this, one of them is that they are trying to manipulate the machines (EVMs),” he added.

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says “Exit polls for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections have come out yesterday. Take it in writing, all these exit polls are fake. One exit poll gave 33 seats to BJP in Rajasthan whereas there are only 25 seats there…The real issue is why they had to do… pic.twitter.com/oLkdoxh3ZL — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says “PM Modi said in an interview that I believe that there is no proof or recovery against Kejriwal because he is an experienced thief. Let’s assume that I am an experienced thief, you don’t have any proof or any recovery against me so you put… pic.twitter.com/GYDWYEndsa — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2024

Arvind Kejriwal Pays Homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

Arvind Kejriwal paid homage at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial at the Raj Ghat on Sunday, his first place of visit before he surrenders at the Tihar jail later in the day.

At the Raj Ghat, AAP national convenor Kejriwal was accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal, party leaders, including Delhi ministers Atishi, Kailash Gahlot and Saurabh Bharadwaj, Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Sandeep Pathak, and leaders Durgesh Pathak, Rakhi Birla and Reena Gupta.

The chief minister reached the memorial around 3 pm.

Arvind Kejriwal To Return To Tihar Today

Kejriwal was released from the prison on May 10 on interim bail granted by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam to campaign in the Lok Sabha polls.

The bail expired on June 1, the day the last seventh and last phase of the general elections was held.

The Delhi BJP staged a protest outside the Raj Ghat against Kejriwal. Members of the party were seen being detained by police.

In a post on X in Hindi, Kejriwal, earlier in the day, said, “On orders of the honourable Supreme Court, I came out from prison for election campaign for 21 days. Many thanks to the honourable Supreme Court.”

“Today I will go to Tihar and surrender. I will leave home at 3 pm. First, I will go to Raj Ghat and pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. From there, I will go to Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place to seek blessings of Hanuman ji. And from there, I will go to the party office and meet with workers and party leaders. From there, I will leave for Tihar,” the chief minister said.

“All of you take care of yourselves. I will be worried about you. If you are happy then your Kejriwal will also be happy in jail. Jai Hind,” he added.







