BJP Veteran Leader LK Advani Admitted To AIIMS In Delhi, Currently Under Observation

LK Advani has been admitted in the old private ward of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and is learnt to being treated by doctors from the Department of Urology.

Senior and veteran leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Lal Krishna Advani, has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).The BJP leader is stable and under observation, according to doctors. While the hospital did not give any more details about his condition, according to people familiar with the matter, the 96-year-old was admitted to the hospital late on Wednesday night.

The 96-year-old former deputy prime minister has been admitted in the old private ward of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and is learnt to being treated by doctors from the Department of Urology. However, there was no immediate clarity on his ailment.

Earlier this month, after staking claim to form the government, PM Modi paid him a visit. The former Gandhinagar MP has been a political mentor of the prime minister.

The BJP stalwart was recently honored with the prestigious Bharat Ratna on March 30, 2024, by President Draupadi Murmu.

Born in Karachi (present-day Pakistan) on November 8, 1927, Advani joined the RSS as a Swayamsevak in 1942. Advani has a long-standing political career, serving as the BJP National President during multiple terms. Notably, he held the position for the longest period in the party’s history, demonstrating his influence and leadership within the BJP.











