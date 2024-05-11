NationalPolitics

BJP Will Replace UP CM In 2 Months: Arvind Kejriwal

“Politics of LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vasundhara Raje, ML Khattar, Raman Singh have been finished. The next is Yogi Adityanath. If they win this election, they will change the CM of Uttar Pradesh within 2 months,” the Delhi CM claimed during his public address on Saturday.




