BJP Winning Candidates in Pune PMC Municipal Corporation Election:

The counting of votes for Pune PMC Municipal Corporation Election will begin shortly. On Thursday, voting across all the municipal bodies, including Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), ended peacefully. As per the Election Commission, till 3.30 pm, the voter turnout across the state stood at 46-50 percent. As at 3:30pm, Kolhapur led with a voter turnout of 50.85 per cent. It was 41.08 per cent in Mumbai, 36.95 per cent in Pune, 41.23 per cent in Nagpur, 43.67 per cent in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and 39.64 percent in Nashik. All exit polls predicted a clear sweep for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, which took place on Thursday, and a defeat of the Shiv Sena (UBT)-Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. According to My Axis India exit polls, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is poised to win 131-151 seats and garner 42 per cent of vote share in the country’s commercial capital. The Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS-NCP (SP) alliance of Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray is expected to win 58-68 seats and get a vote share of 32 per cent.The list will be updates soon