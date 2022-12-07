Wednesday, December 7, 2022
HomeNationalBJP Wins 3 Wards In Manish Sisodia's Turf
National

BJP Wins 3 Wards In Manish Sisodia’s Turf

admin
By admin
0
54


Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: The BJP won three wards under Patparganj in East Delhi constituency which is held by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

delhi mcd election results 2022, manish sisodia
Patparganj MCD Election Results 2022: BJP Wins 3 Wards In Manish Sisodia’s Stronghold

Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: In a major blow to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won three wards under Patparganj in East Delhi constituency which is held by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. There are a total 4 wards under Patparganj constituency – Mayur Vihar Phase-II, Patpar Ganj, Vinod Nagar, and Mandawali.

Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 – Patparganj

  • Pat Parganj– BJP’s Renu Chaudhary won from Pat Parganj ward.
  • Vinod Nagar – BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi won Vinod Nagar ward
  • Mandawali – BJP’s Shashi Chandna bagged Mandawali ward
  • Mayur Vihar Phase-II – AAP’s Devender Kumar won Mayur Vihar Phase II




Published Date: December 7, 2022 1:20 PM IST



Updated Date: December 7, 2022 1:25 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
EASL to hold ‘Champions Week’ in Japan
Next article
LIVE Abul Fazal Enclave, Adarsh Nagar, Alipur, Aman Vihar, Amar Colony Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Names of Winners Here
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
54
Previous article
EASL to hold ‘Champions Week’ in Japan
Next article
LIVE Abul Fazal Enclave, Adarsh Nagar, Alipur, Aman Vihar, Amar Colony Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Names of Winners Here
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677