BJP Wins 3 Wards In Manish Sisodia’s Turf

Patparganj MCD Election Results 2022: BJP Wins 3 Wards In Manish Sisodia’s Stronghold

Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: In a major blow to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won three wards under Patparganj in East Delhi constituency which is held by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. There are a total 4 wards under Patparganj constituency – Mayur Vihar Phase-II, Patpar Ganj, Vinod Nagar, and Mandawali.

Pat Parganj – BJP’s Renu Chaudhary won from Pat Parganj ward.

Vinod Nagar – BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi won Vinod Nagar ward

Mandawali – BJP's Shashi Chandna bagged Mandawali ward

Mayur Vihar Phase-II – AAP's Devender Kumar won Mayur Vihar Phase II




