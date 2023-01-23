BJP Wins 9 Out of 14 Wards In Omkareshwar, Congress Ahead in Raghogarh

MP Nagar Nikay Election Result LIVE: BJP Wins Just 3 out of 9 Urban Bodies in Dhar
Out of 9 urban bodies, BJP could win only 3. Among them are Dhar, Manavar and Dahi. Apart from this, Congress candidates won in Pithampur, Rajgarh, Sardarpur, Dharampuri and Dhamnod and Kukshi in the remaining 6 places.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Thalapathy Vijay Beats Thala Ajith in Inda, Check Day-Wise Breakup
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentVarisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 12: Thalapathy Vijay Reaches Rs 150 Crore in India, Thala Ajith’s...
MP Nagar Nikay Chunav Result 2023: Full List of Winners Here
[ad_1] Home Madhya PradeshMP Nagar Nikay Chunav Result 2023: BJP Wins 9 Wards in Omkareshwar, Congress 17 in Pithampur | Full...
KL Rahul – Athiya Shetty Wedding: Couple Dances to Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Watch Video
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentKL Rahul – Athiya Shetty Wedding: Couple Dances to ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’, Watch Video KL Rahul - Athiya...
Watch: Train Moves At Lighting Speed As Stunning Video Captures Delhi-Meerut RRTS’s Trial Run
[ad_1] Home News DelhiWatch: Train Moves At Lighting Speed As Stunning Video Captures Delhi-Meerut RRTS’s Trial Run Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid...
Favoritism Wont Help You Build a Team For ODI World Cup: Danish Kaneria
[ad_1] Home SportsFavoritism Won’t Help You Build a Team For ODI World Cup: Danish Kaneria Kaneria advised Pakistan to learn...
Will Budget 2023 Witness An End To The Fight Between Old And New Tax Regimes?
[ad_1] Home BusinessWill Budget 2023 Witness An End To The Fight Between Old And New Tax Regimes? While the new...
Average Rating