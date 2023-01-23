BJP Wins 9 Out of 14 Wards In Omkareshwar, Congress Ahead in Raghogarh

MP Nagar Nikay Election Result LIVE: BJP Wins Just 3 out of 9 Urban Bodies in Dhar



Out of 9 urban bodies, BJP could win only 3. Among them are Dhar, Manavar and Dahi. Apart from this, Congress candidates won in Pithampur, Rajgarh, Sardarpur, Dharampuri and Dhamnod and Kukshi in the remaining 6 places.