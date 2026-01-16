Home

BMC Election Result 2026: BJP leader Bhaskar Danve, brother of former Union Minister Raosaheb Danve, has been declared a winner as Mumbai civic poll results are announced.



Jalna Municipal Election 2026: Raosaheb Danve’s brother Bhaskar Danve is declared as a winner. Bhaskar Danve brother of senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Raosaheb Danve has won in BMC Election 2026. This is one of the many results that are being declared today as counting of votes is being done for civic polls in Mumbai.

BJP’s Raosaheb Danve’s brother Bhaskar Danve wins in Mumbai civic polls

The results of BMC elections are being seen as a litmus test for every political party that has thrown their hat in the ring. Mumbai voters have re-elected BJP’s Bhaskar Danve who is the brother of veteran BJP leader and former Union Minister Raosaheb Danve. The political prominence of Bhaskar Danve’s family, especially Raosaheb Danve who has been an important BJP leader for decades, could’ve been one of the factors that helped him win this seat.

Bhaskar Danve brother of senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Raosaheb Danve was elected from a BMC ward today. With this victory, BJP has won from one of the key wards in the civic body polls.

BMC Poll Results: Here are the winners from other wards

While Bhaskar Danve’s win was one of the first few results to be declared in the BMC elections, Congress candidate Asha Kale became the first contestant to be declared as winner from Ward number 183. Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Nilesh Darshak Mahajan Deshmukh has been declared winner from Ward number 211.

Mumbai: Congress candidate Asha Kale won from a ward in Mumbai during the BMC polls results today.

Will BJP win Mumbai civic polls?

With Bhaskar Danve winning in the BMC elections, the BJP hopes to get a majority on the 227-member house. While it’s too early to call who will form the next government in BMC, BJP is leading from several wards and will aim to increase its numbers by the end of the day.

As theelection results are being declared throughout the day, leaders from across party lines are keeping a keen eye on the numbers. The win by Bhaskar Danve is sure to give the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a much-needed push in the BMC Elections as counting of votes is underway.The Election Commission are yet to release details like the ward number from where BJP leader Bhaskar Danve has won.Candidates from Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) too have been declared winners from wards like number 78 and number 174.