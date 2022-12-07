Wednesday, December 7, 2022
HomeNationalBJP's Kusum Lata Wins from Kotla Mubarakpur Ward, AAP Bags Daryagunj
National

BJP’s Kusum Lata Wins from Kotla Mubarakpur Ward, AAP Bags Daryagunj

admin
By admin
0
57


As the first results are declared amid the counting, BJP’s Shyam Kumar Mishra won from the Mohan Garden ward while AAP bagged the Daryagunj ward.

Delhi MCD Election Result Update: BJP's Kusum Lata Wins from Kotla Mubarakpur Ward, AAP Bags Daryagunj
BJP’s Kusum Lata Wins from Kotla Mubarakpur ward

Delhi MCD Election 2022: As the first results are declared amid the counting, BJP’s Kusum Lata won from the Kotla Mubarakpur Ward while AAP bagged the Daryagunj ward. According to the latest reports, preparations for the celebration have begun at the Aam Aadmi Party headquarters in the national capital.

A little over 50 per cent of the eligible voters exercised their franchise on December 4 to seal the fate of 1,349 civic poll candidates in 250 wards. In 2017, BJP had won 181 of the (then) 270 municipal wards while AAP could secure only 48 and Congress finished third with 30.

Delhi MCD Election Result Update:

  • BJP’s Kusum Lata Wins from Kotla Mubarakpur ward
  • AAP’s Dimple Ahuja wins From Janakpuri South
  • BJP’s Urmila Chawla wins from Janakpuri West ward.
  • BJP’s Neemaa Bhagat wins from Geeta Colony.
  • BJP’s Ritu Goyal Wins From Rohini-F
  • AAP’s Aarti Yadav Wins From Kapashera
  • AAP’s Sultana Abad wins from Jama Masjid
  • BJP wins from Preet Vihar
  • AAP’s Simmi Yadav Wins From Sagarpur
  •  AAP candidate Bobi from Sultanpuri-A ward wins
  • Sangam Vihar-B: Kajal Singh of AAP wins




Published Date: December 7, 2022 11:30 AM IST



Updated Date: December 7, 2022 11:56 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
LIVE Bawana MCD Election Result 2022: BJP’s Braham Prakash Leads
Next article
Records Chase Virat Kohli Ahead Of India’s Second ODI Against Bangladesh In Dhaka
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
57
Previous article
LIVE Bawana MCD Election Result 2022: BJP’s Braham Prakash Leads
Next article
Records Chase Virat Kohli Ahead Of India’s Second ODI Against Bangladesh In Dhaka
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677