BJP’s Manish Grover leads from Rohtak, Cong’s Bhupinder Hooda leads in Garhi

Rohtak is one of the key assembly constituencies in Haryana, located in the Rohtak district. During the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections, the constituency recorded a voter turnout of 59.96%. The major contenders were Manish Grover from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bharat Bhushan Batra from the Indian National Congress (INC), along with several independent candidates.

In the previous 2019 Assembly elections, Bharat Bhushan Batra of INC won the seat, defeating Manish Kumar Grover of BJP by a margin of 2,735 votes, which represented 2.38% of the total votes cast. INC had a vote share of 43.93% in the 2019 elections for this seat.