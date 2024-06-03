Home

Congress, INDIA Bloc Should Accept ‘Inevitable’ Defeat: BJP’s ‘Pappu’ Jibe At Opposition On Vote Counting Eve

The BJP said the Congress and its INDIA bloc allies have gone “berserk” and started raising questions on the electoral process sensing their “inevitable” defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: The Congress and its INDIA bloc allies should stop “demeaning” the dignity of the country’s democracy and be ready to gracefully accept their “inevitable” defeat in the Lok Sabha Election 2024, the BJP said Monday in a sharp attack on the opposition alliance on the eve of counting of votes for the general elections.

Addressing a press conference at BJP headquarters in Delhi, party’s national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi accused the Congress and its allies of raising “baseless” questions on the country’s election process to create “unrest” in society ahead of counting.

“On a lighter note, I would ask them not to consider the entire country a ‘pappu’. Don’t try to hoodwink the people of India. They are wise enough to understand that you are levelling these types of allegations to satisfy your ego like a despotic prince,” Trivedi alleged,

“Wait for the results of the elections. Be ready to gracefully accept the defeat, rather than demeaning the dignity of democracy,” he added.

Trivedi further charged, “It is unfortunate. Elections keep happening and governments come and go. But questions should not be raised on the integrity of the democracy and democratic systems.”

The BJP leader stated that the Congress and its INDIA bloc allies have gone “berserk” and started raising questions on the electoral process sensing their “inevitable” defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

“They used dastardly words against our leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We have accepted that. They have abused the BJP. They are welcome because it’s a democracy. They can criticise our government. We will accept it. But you cannot criticise the basic spirit of democracy. You are not allowed to demean the dignity of the country and disrespect democracy just for the sake of political gain. It is not acceptable,” he added.

Exit polls predict thumping win for BJP, NDA

On Saturday, nearly all major exit polls predicted a thumping victory for the ruling BJP-led NDA alliance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to return for a third successive term at the office following the June 4 Lok Sabha Election 2024 results.

However, the Congress has rejected these poll projections as “bogus” predictions being peddled by “Modi Media” in a “deliberate attempt to justify rigging” of the elections and part of “psychological games” being played by Modi to lower the morale of the INDIA bloc workers.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi dubbed the exit polls as “Modi media poll”.

A delegation of opposition INDIA bloc leaders, including Congress’s Abhishek Singhvi, approached the poll panel on Sunday and urged it to ensure that all the guidelines are followed on the counting day on June 4, including declaring the postal-ballot results before the outcome of the EVMs is announced.

