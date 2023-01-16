Black Box Found; Search Operations Underway For 4 People Missing

A day after the deadly plane crash in Nepal’s Pokhara, the aircraft’s black box containing data was recovered from the accident site on Monday.
Nepal Plane Crash: A day after the deadly plane crash in Nepal’s Pokhara, the aircraft’s black box containing data was recovered from the accident site on Monday. The plane, operated by Yeti Airlines, with 72 onboard including passengers and crew members crashed in the central resort city of Pokhara.
Nepal aircraft crash | The black box of the crashed plane found: Sher Bath Thakur, airport official Kathmandu to ANI
Visuals of the search and rescue operation at Pokhara. pic.twitter.com/Qqhz68Glym
— ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2023
Nepal Army today confirmed they have not rescued anyone alive from the site of the deadly plane crash. As per the latest toll, 68 bodies have been recovered while search and rescue operations are underway to trace four people who are still missing.
A twin-engine turboprop ATR 72 plane of Yeti Airlines crashed on Sunday into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened airport in Nepal’s Pokhara. Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority said the flight carrying 72 passengers included, five Indians, four Russians, and one Irish national.
“Nepali Army, Police Force, Airport Rescue, and Fire Fighting and Nepal Police will be informed about the rescue operation. Total number 72 including crew female 25 male 30, standard, white. So far, the death toll is 68,” the statement read.
The Nepalese authorities have tasked a special commission with investigating the causes of the crash. A report is expected in 45 days.
Published Date: January 16, 2023 11:33 AM IST
Updated Date: January 16, 2023 11:44 AM IST
