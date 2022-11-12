Black Panther 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: he Marvel sequel recently kickstarted with a decent opening in Indian box office post pandemic.

Black Panther 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Marvel Sequel Kickstarts With a Decent Opening in India Post Pandemic – Check Report

Black Panther 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is an emotional gift to Marvel and Chadwick Boseman fans from filmmaker Ryan Coogler. The Marvel sequel has had a solid start at the Indian Box Office! With tremendous audience response the Marvel production has garnered Rs. 15.05 Crore GBOC (gross box office collection) on Day 1! This highly-anticipated film event of the year has received a big thumbs up and overwhelming positive reviews from fans and critics the world over. Globally, the film is off to a great start at the box office with weekend numbers steadily increasing!

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER HAILED AS BEST MCU FILM

There is exceptional word of mouth across the country as well with sentiments such as: “Best MCU Film of Phase 4”, “Cinema We Deserve” and “Spectacular Blend of Action and Emotion” And footfalls are expected to grow even further, leading to a fantastic opening weekend! #WakandaForever! Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently in theatres across India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Angela Bassett.

For more updates on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever India box office collection, check out this space at India.com.



